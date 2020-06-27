This video shows a military vehicle pulling up to the location where the men were identified. (Video: AIH NEWS).

According to local media outlets , these men were former soldiers from the Malawi Defence Forces, who were recruited by the incumbent president’s party, the DPP, and sent to Nkhotakota where they were supposed to try and pass themselves off as election observers.

More footage of as another group of retired soldiers provided with military uniform are discovered & beaten by a community in Nkhotakota.



These retired soldiers (80 in Salima alone) are said to have been deployed by Nicholas Dausi for rigging. #MalawiDecides2020 @CapitalFMMw pic.twitter.com/DiSCjhNHAR Friends of HRDC Malawi (@HRDC_Mw) June 22, 2020

A crowd went after these fake election observers, who had to be rescued by soldiers. (Videos posted on Twitter).



On June 23, people in Malawi returned to the polls to vote for a president for the second time in just over a year. In early 2020, the Supreme Court nullified the results of the May 2019 election.The incumbent president, Peter Mutharika, who is from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), won with a lead of just 159,000 votes over his rival, Lazarus Chakwera, from the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).That is, until falsified tally sheets marked with white correction fluid were discovered. This incident divided the country, which was rocked by anti-government protests and widespread violence.Ahead of the elections, some of the most serious tension has been boiling over in the district of Nkhotakota. On June 22, a group of locals swarmed and attacked a minibus, as shown in videos posted on Twitter by the human rights organisation HRDC. The footage shows a group of people attacking several men and, in some cases, hitting them. Soldiers struggled to extract the men from the crowd and maintain order.