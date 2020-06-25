I contacted the beauty salon on SnapChat and they told me to make an appointment on Planity [Editor’s note: a website where you can make appointments online with different salons]. I had already had lip injections done once at a clinic but I decided to go to Beauty Bar Time because it was much cheaper. There, a 1 ml injection cost 180 euros, whereas the same treatment cost 300 euros in a clinic.



When I got to the building where Beauty Bar Time was located, I didn’t see any kind of sign so I had to call them to get in. The beauty salon was in an apartment. The living room was set up as the reception. In the back, there was a kind of bedroom with a few different beds so they could treat multiple clients at once. There were three women working there. The one named Cookie was in charge of the lip injections. She said she was “certified”, but I didn’t ask any questions. The two other women were doing skincare treatments, eyelashes.

"She didn’t ask me how old I was or if I had any medical problems”

Cookie didn’t ask me how old I was or if I had any medical problems. She put on gloves and she used a needle to inject my lips. I didn’t ask her what product she was using because I thought it was hyaluronic acid.



It felt like she was butchering me, jabbing me all over. In total, it was about 15 or 20 minutes of suffering, even though it didn’t hurt at all when I went to the clinic. At the end, she took a video of my lips at a good angle so that she could post it on SnapChat. You could only pay in cash or by Paypal.

"Little lumps appeared”

I had bruises on my lips for the next 15 days. When I did the procedure at the clinic, the bruises only lasted for five days. After the 15 days, little brown marks and small lumps appeared on my upper lip. I waited to see if they’d go away, but they never did.

These are Sheyma’s lips, more than six months after she got an injection from "Beauty Bar Time".

I re-contacted Beauty Bar Time on Instagram on May 29 to tell them about the complications that I had experienced. I also asked for a reimbursement and told them that I was going to file a complaint and give them bad publicity. They never responded and, instead, blocked me so I can’t send them any more messages.



In the end, I got an appointment with a surgeon to get everything removed [Editor’s note: An enzyme, hyaluronidase, can be used to dissolve hyaluronic acid, if that happens to be the product that was injected.] I asked the surgeon to write a statement that I could use when filing a complaint.

This young teenager also had complications after getting a lip injection at Beauty Bar Time. Her story was shared on the " Fake Injectors " Instagram account.



This image, taken in early June, shows the Beauty Bar Time Instagram account, after it was made private.