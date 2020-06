Claiming to be medical doctors

Some people advertising injections online falsely claim to be medical doctors (screengrab #1), while others say they are “certified technicians” (screengrabs #2 and #3) without giving any more details.



Illegal medical practice

This excerpt from an Instagram story shows a woman doing an injection with a needle.

This woman is using a Hyaluron Pen.



No questions about a patient’s medical history before the injections

This screengrab shows a survey carried out by the " Fake Injectors " Instagram account, which shows that very few practitioners ask their clients questions before doing the injection.

Botched treatments put clients’ health at risk

This beautician is advertising injections using a Hyaluron Pen.

Unknown origins for the products being injected

"The most common complications that people experience after getting injected by an uncertified technician are hard lumps forming on their lips,” reports the " Fake Injectors " Instagram account.

This photo shows the blogger mentioned by Dr Bougossi. She suffered a botched lip injection in a beauty salon. Her Instagram story was shared by the " Fake Injectors " Instagram account.

Complaints met with silence

These practices are problematic for a number of reasons. First of all, the people who advertise these injections on Instagram often remain vague about their qualifications. They describe themselves as “professionals”, “practitioners” or “certified technicians” without giving any specifics.Some of the people advertising their services go even further and actually falsely claim to be medical doctors. However, our team searched the directory of certified doctors via the French Medical Board and didn’t find their names. These false claims are a crime, punishable by prison time and a 15,000 euro fine, under French law In France, only doctors are allowed to inject hyaluronic acid under a patient’s skin, according to several doctors who spoke to our team, including experts from the Paris Court of Appeals.If you aren’t a doctor and inject this product anyway, then you could face two years in prison and a 30,000 euro fine for illegal medical practice, according to the French criminal code Some practitioners seem to think that they can do these treatments legally using a device called a Hyaluron Pen. Instead of a needle, the Pen uses compressed air to propel the product at 800 km/hr through a tiny hole and under the skin. The doctors who spoke to our team, however, said that this practice is still illegal-- whether you use a needle or not.Our team spoke to Dermaglow France , a salon that offers this treatment."This technique is legal, but doctors don’t like it because they spent 12 years in school to learn how to do [something like] that and, after a day of training, we can do an injection without a needle.”In fact, if you look online, you’ll find a number of training courses for using the Hyaluron Pen advertised. Most of them last about a day.Whatever the law says, these practitioners clearly don’t have the same knowledge and skills as doctors, which is evident in their practices. Our investigation revealed that very few ask clients their age or medical history before doing an injection.But asking a client about their medical history is extremely important, according to David Modiano , who practices cosmetic medicine in Paris: “For example, if someone has an auto-immune disorder, then we don’t do an injection.”With less training, these practitioners are also more likely to botch the treatment."If the injected substance migrates towards an artery, it could block it, resulting in necrosis [Editor’s note: dead tissue]. This, in turn, could lead to blindness. There is also risk of infection if, for example, the person’s skin hasn’t been properly disinfected or if the room where the procedure is being carried out hasn’t been properly sanitized,” says Sameh Bougossi , who practices cosmetic medicine in Paris.There are also lots of risks associated with the Hyaluron Pen."Because the Pen uses compressed air to inject the product, it is very traumatic for the skin and the product can easily migrate towards an artery. With a needle, however, you can inject the product slowly,” says Dr Modiano.Dr Bougossi says there is an important procedure to follow when using these products."The box containing the product that we inject has two labels on it that indicate the lot number, the expiration date and the quantity. I keep one of those labels and give the other one to the patient.”Without that label, clients won’t actually know what product was injected in them.Sheyma thinks that the small lumps that appeared on her lips are the result of a “poor quality product.”“I spoke to a blogger whose lips were injected with paraffin oil,” she said.Dr. Modiano has seen similar cases."The other day, I saw a patient with fibrosis [Editor’s note: formation of fibrous tissues, or scarring]. Her lips had been injected with calcium hydroxyapatite, even though this product shouldn’t be used for lips. How do you know if these technicians are using products that meet health and safety standards?”The final major issue is that most of these untrained practitioners are unable to manage potential complications caused by the injections."[Doctors], we know how to manage complications. We can recognize clinical signs of a problem,” Dr Modiano said. He says he and his fellow doctors are concerned about how often they see patients who’ve had botched treatments.According to the " Fake Injectors " Instagram account, most of these practitioners ignore clients who re-contact them about a problem.According to the medical experts who spoke to our team, these practitioners were likely be charged with a crime if a customer filed a complaint about complications.The person running the " Fake Injectors " Instagram account started speaking out against these practices, alongside the French Agency for the Safety of Health Products