We initially went to see the soldiers to demand that they liberate the two farmers. But when we got there around 5pm, the two men had just been freed. However, the two farmers told us that Sánchez had been killed earlier in the day.



Then we saw a group of soldiers a short distance away. They were carrying a stretcher, with a wrapped up body on it. We approached them and asked why they had killed Sánchez and why they had taken his body.



They said that it was the man known as "Cabuyo". We said that it wasn’t him and we were going to report this to city hall [Editor’s note: Alejandro specifically said that they would speak to "Personería" and "Defensoría del Pueblo" d’Anorí, two government units set up to defend human rights]. The soldiers had moved the body about 400-500 metres from where Sánchez had been killed, to a location where a helicopter could pick it up.

El campesino Ariolfo Sánchez Ruíz fue ejecutado por el @COL_EJERCITO en Anorí Antioquia

La comunidad impidió que los militares se llevarán el cuerpo sin vida.

Lo iban hacer pasar por un falso positivo, una baja en combate?



Favor compartir pic.twitter.com/Cjh1GjEWgP Gener Usuga (@gener_usuga) May 23, 2020

"The farmer Ariolfo Sánchez Ruíz was executed by the Colombian army in Anorí, Antioquia. The community prevented the soldiers from taking away the lifeless body. Were they going to set him up as a “false positive” and pretend that he had been killed in battle?” wonders this social media user.

Las organizaciones manifiestan que desde el 8 de mayo solicitaron garantías para que las comunidades que denuncian el incumplimiento a la implementación de los acuerdos del Programa Nacional de Sustitución Voluntaria de Cultivos de Uso Ilícito (PNIS) pudieran protestar. pic.twitter.com/QyZoqb5YN7 Gener Usuga (@gener_usuga) May 23, 2020

This video shows the same crowd gathering around the body, but it is shot from a closer angle. You can hear the same woman cry out, “We won’t let you take him!”

The attitude of the soldiers was really bizarre. I think that they knew from the beginning that they hadn’t killed the man known as "Cabuyo". So we were all thinking that Oriolfo Sánchez was going to be another “false positive.”

A yellow smoke signal billows next to Sánchez’s body. Soldiers use this kind of signal to help military helicopters know where to land. José David Hernández sent our team this video.

José David Hernández filmed this video the day that Sánchez was buried in Anorí.

José David Hernández took these photos the day that Sánchez was buried in Anorí. Photo 1: "Not one more, no more false positives, farmers must be respected.” Photo 2: "Murdering a farmer is a state crime.” Photo 3: "The government and its [armed] forces were created to defend and protect our primary right, which is life, and not to take it away from us.”

The army says it is looking into the incident

Alejandro (not his real name) is a local farmer. He wanted to use a pseudonym because he fears for his safety. He confirms the fact that locals found out that the two farmers had been arrested and only later discovered that Sánchez had been killed.Several videos posted on social media show soldiers and farmers surrounding a body wrapped up in white.In the video below, you can hear a woman cry out, “We know that you killed a farmer, why are you [...]? You were going to pretend he was a guerilla! But he’s not a guerilla and we won’t let you pretend that he was! We won’t let you take him!”You can also hear the sound of a helicopter. The wrapped body is visible starting at three seconds into the video.Alejandro described the scene:Alejandro is referencing a particularly gruesome practice that the Colombian army carried out in the early 2000s, which became known as the “false positive” scandal. The army killed thousands of innocent civilians and framed them as guerillas killed in battle in an attempt to prove how efficient they were in the anti-guerilla fight. Higher numbers would earn soldiers bonuses or a few days of leave.The army finally handed over Sánchez’s body the next day. Representatives from the Anorí office of Personería, a government unit tasked with upholding human rights, were present. Sánchez was buried in the village a few days later.In a tweet posted on May 20, Juan Carlos Ramírez Trujillo, the commander of troops in Anorí, said that the events that occurred “during a military operation” were under investigation. The France 24 Observers team contacted him, but but he has not responded for the time being. We will update this article if he does respond.Even before Sánchez was killed, relations between the army and local farmers had already been tense since May 9, when soldiers started to destroy coca crops in the area. This kind of action runs counter to the peace deal signed in 2016, which included a plan to get farmers to swap their coca, marijuana and other illegal crops for something else.