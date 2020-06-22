We initially went to see the soldiers to demand that they liberate the two farmers. But when we got there around 5pm, the two men had just been freed. However, the two farmers told us that Sánchez had been killed earlier in the day.



Then we saw a group of soldiers a short distance away. They were carrying a stretcher, with a wrapped up body on it. We approached them and asked why they had killed Sánchez and why they had taken his body.



They said that it was the man known as "Cabuyo". We said that it wasn’t him and we were going to report this to city hall [Editor’s note: Alejandro specifically said that they would speak to "Personería" and "Defensoría del Pueblo" d’Anorí, two government units set up to defend human rights]. The soldiers had moved the body about 400-500 metres from where Sánchez had been killed, to a location where a helicopter could pick it up.

El campesino Ariolfo Sánchez Ruíz fue ejecutado por el @COL_EJERCITO en Anorí Antioquia

La comunidad impidió que los militares se llevarán el cuerpo sin vida.

Lo iban hacer pasar por un falso positivo, una baja en combate?



Favor compartir pic.twitter.com/Cjh1GjEWgP Gener Usuga (@gener_usuga) May 23, 2020

"The farmer Ariolfo Sánchez Ruíz was executed by the Colombian army in Anorí, Antioquia. The community prevented the soldiers from taking away the lifeless body. Were they going to set him up as a “false positive” and pretend that he had been killed in battle?” wonders this social media user.

Las organizaciones manifiestan que desde el 8 de mayo solicitaron garantías para que las comunidades que denuncian el incumplimiento a la implementación de los acuerdos del Programa Nacional de Sustitución Voluntaria de Cultivos de Uso Ilícito (PNIS) pudieran protestar. pic.twitter.com/QyZoqb5YN7 Gener Usuga (@gener_usuga) May 23, 2020

This video shows the same crowd gathering around the body, but it is shot from a closer angle. You can hear the same woman cry out, “We won’t let you take him!”

The attitude of the soldiers was really bizarre. I think that they knew from the beginning that they hadn’t killed the man known as "Cabuyo". So we were all thinking that Oriolfo Sánchez was going to be another “false positive.”

A yellow smoke signal billows next to Sánchez’s body. Soldiers use this kind of signal to help military helicopters know where to land. José David Hernández sent our team this video.

José David Hernández filmed this video the day that Sánchez was buried in Anorí.

José David Hernández took these photos the day that Sánchez was buried in Anorí. Photo 1: "Not one more, no more false positives, farmers must be respected.” Photo 2: "Murdering a farmer is a state crime.” Photo 3: "The government and its [armed] forces were created to defend and protect our primary right, which is life, and not to take it away from us.”

The army says it is looking into the incident