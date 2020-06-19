“Beijing Youan hospital. People line up for screening. The line has extended outside of the hospital. The line is about 500 metres long. I came here fairly early. I got a number. It takes about three minutes for them to screen one person. My number is 700+, so I’ll need to wait for four hours.”

Lots of people line up to get tested for Covid-19 in the Guanganmen stadium, located to the south of Beijing, on June 14. .

“These are the people who went to Xinfadi market,” says the man who filmed the line of people waiting to get tested in Xuanwu stadium in Beijing. The video was posted on Twitter on June 14. The Xinfadi market is thought to be the origin of more than 158 Covid-19 cases identified in Beijing this week.







Some hospitals have set up a system where people can make appointments by phone so that they can avoid the crowd, but some many people have complained about the lack of social distancing in front of the hospital, like this Weibo user (Weibo is the equivalent to Twitter in China), who came to this hospital in Beijing to be tested.

"People are so close to each other!", posted this Twitter user on Weibo on June 15.





