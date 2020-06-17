There is a long history of violent incidents in the camp. But in the past ten years or so, with the arrival of Syrian refugees and a new wave of Palestian refugees, the gunshots – and, thus, the deaths – have increased.

It’s really hard to live our daily lives in this context. Everybody is afraid for their friends and family members, especially those who have to work outside the camp and have to go in and out of the camp frequently.



Sometimes, when I leave the camp in the morning, everything is calm. But by the time I come back, the situation has escalated and I don’t know if I’ll make it back to my home alive. That’s what happened to Wouroud. Since her death, I haven’t been able to stop thinking that could have been me. To imagine that could happen to me one day as well.

“This is Ariha Street. This is where we hear about someone or other dying (...) No one controls this street anymore. We call it the street of death (…) Here’s the Hangar of shame. It’s the source of our woes and the murders. There have been more than 15 deaths here,” says the person who made this video, which was posted on June 8, the day after Kanjou was killed. The “Hangar” in question was burned down in July 2019 , but drug trafficking quickly picked up again.

This protest calling for a crackdown on the drug and arms dealers who make Shatila camp unsafe was held on June 7.



“This child is now an orphan. Because of who? The dealers and those who protect them (…) He (the child) will hold you to account one day!” cries the person who filmed this video during the protest. In the video, you can see the victim’s young child.