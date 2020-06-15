If you want to know what the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone is like, it’s beautiful. #CHAZ pic.twitter.com/v61ECgi7Yv Sarah Johnson (@sarahjohnson572) June 11, 2020

#CHAZ is busier than its first two days. More tables set up. People painting the streets. pic.twitter.com/ZazJfdMqCM Chase Burns in the CHAZ (@chaseburnsy) June 11, 2020

This map, made by activists, shows the area that they have occupied.

Without police the protest movement in Seattle has gotten completely out of hand.



Last night people watched an educational MOVIE in the #SeattleAutonomousZone. Utter chaos.



pic.twitter.com/04jZrO9gfv Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 10, 2020

Exactly what I’m saying. Was just at CHAZ tonight. It’s going beautifully. pic.twitter.com/wWnFbOy11T Matthew Butler | BLM (@_Matthiato) June 11, 2020

Groups have been holding concerts in the area.

In the CHAZ, people are planting gardens to honor Black and Native lives lost to police violence, holding antiracism discussion groups, brainstorming, playing music and making art. They aren't afraid of dying by police. Tell me this isn't the best of Seattle. pic.twitter.com/ssLKap1KK2 Jacob W. (@jacobw125) June 12, 2020

If you search the hashtag #Chaz, which stands for the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone", then you’ll come across hundreds of photos and videos from Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighbourhood, which has been transformed into a space for protesters. One of the entrances is marked with a sign that says “you are now entering Free Cap Hill”. Inside, people set up a wall paying homage to black people killed by police or during protests against police violence and systemic racism.Protests against police violence have been ongoing in Seattle since May 25. On June 7, after a week of particularly tense protests, police abandoned the East Precinct station in the Capitol Hill neighborhood in an attempt to lower the heat. Since then, protesters have occupied Cal Anderson park as well as two neighbouring streets.Activists immediately started organising events within the zone, including concerts, speeches and screenings of films. Some people even started setting up tents.