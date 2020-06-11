"Get #goBaldforBLM trending on Twitter and Instagram. The idea is to get women, particularly white women, to shave their heads for BLM. Guilt them into getting rid of their straight “white” hair to show “solidarity” with black women,” reads this message posted on 4chan on June 4 by an anonymous user whose profile includes a Knights Templar flag, which is a symbol associated with the far right.

"Your hair can grow back, show your support and solidarity by shaving your hair!” reads the caption on this photo posted by a fake Twitter account.

The tweet above was posted by a fake account that primarily follows well-known conservatives and conservative media outlets.



"Sure enough, just did a reverse image search. This photo is from no earlier than 2019. This is the work of online agitators,” reads this response posted to the previous tweet by entrepreneur Jeremy Gardner



"I did NOT shave my head for some fragile white performative bull sh*t, I lost my hair during chemotherapy”

The original caption on the photo reads: "Look what my friend Mel was brave enough to do today. Such an Amazing selfless act in support of Australians with blood cancer! Raising $2,500…”

"I haven’t seen any women fall for this movement”

I first saw #GoBaldForBLM emerging in online identity circles [Editor’s note: an extreme right political movement] in Austria. I quickly realised that the trend had circulated a lot from the moment it was created in the United States to its arrival in France. The message was shared on different platforms but always shared by the same type of person – white, anti-feminist men or men’s rights supporters with links to the extreme right who like to rant about “traitorous” white women who are with non-white men. In French, they call these women by the derogatory name “PAN”, an acronym that stands for the more vulgar version of “black man’s whore” ("p*te à n*gre").



I haven’t seen any women fall for this fake movement and I don’t think that the men’s rights supporters actually thought it would work. Their main aim was to revel in a sort of twisted “joke” together and show hate towards women and men of color. On a larger scale, they also see it as a counter-attack to the Black Lives Matter movement that has managed to cross borders and gathered thousands of supporters.