What caused the fuel shortage?

Petrol station queues that stretch for kilometres

#20May Estación de servicio de la Av. Andrés Bello, Caracas. pic.twitter.com/8xvyYQCaAY Robert Lobo (@Lobo21Jose) May 20, 2020

"May 20, petrol station on Andrés Bello Avenue in Caracas."



Petrol shortages aren’t new in Venezuela, but the problem has worsened over the past few months. Since mid-March, when the government put in place a lockdown to halt the spread of Covid-19, the capital city Caracas has also been affected by the shortages, even though it was largely spared in the past.This situation might seem surprising to some as Venezuela has the largest petrol reserves in the world. The problem is that the country only produces 622,000 barrels a day. That’s just a fifth of what it was producing 10 years ago, according to OPEC.The drop in petrol production is the result of a deterioration in infrastructure, a lack of investment and corruption. Moreover, the country’s refineries can only process 100,000 barrels a day . In the past, they could process more than a million barrels a day, but quite a number of sites have closed.As a result, Venezuela’s consumption of petrol exceeds its production capabilities, which means they have to import. This isn’t new but it is becoming more and more difficult for the country to buy petrol abroad because of American sanctions. The country is also short on cash because of the historic drop in oil prices and the serious economic crisis that has been gripping the country over the past few years.Recently, the government imposed petrol rationing and most petrol stations in the country have closed. In order to get petrol, people have to go to one of the few open stations and wait in lines that sometimes stretch for kilometres upon kilometres.