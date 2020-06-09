I’ve waited in line for petrol two or three times, each time for two or three days, just to get to 10 to 20 litres. While I was in line, I ate and slept in my car and I had to deal with the heat. There are also risks: it isn’t very safe [Editor’s note: on April 20, two armed men robbed people who were waiting in line for petrol at a station in Caracas. One person sustained a gunshot wound.] Alternatively, you can leave your car with a friend to go and shower, eat and rest a little at home before going back to wait in line.



We’ve had a petrol problem in our region for a long time. For example, we had to queue back in 2019, sometimes for more than a day. But you were also able to fill up your tank completely and all of the petrol stations were open. These days, you can only get 20 litres maximum and there are only three service stations open in all of Guanare [Editor’s note: which has more than 200,000 residents]. There’s a fourth one that is only open to doctors, farmers and government employees, and they are also limited as to the amount of petrol that they can get.



New rules were put in place a few days ago. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, they broadcast a draw on the radio that determines which petrol station you can go fill up at, depending on your license plate. That system has caused a few skirmishes because as soon as people know where they can go, they rush to get there as soon as possible.

#29Mayo Así transcurrió hoy con el segundo sorteo de la gasolina en #Guanare.



Conductores esperan en la calle los resultados anunciados por la radio, y de ahí salen a toda prisa hacia las estaciones de servicio que les correspondió por "suerte". #SoloEnPortuguesa pic.twitter.com/zHjdCRq9fo Miguel Villavicencio (@prensakike) May 29, 2020

"May 29th: This is how it went down today, after the second raffle for petrol stations in Guanare. Drivers waited in the street for the results to be announced on the radio and then took off as quickly as they could towards the petrol station where they were allowed to go [...]."



Motorcyclists can only go get petrol on Sundays and they aren’t allowed more than three litres. So they often start lining up a day or two in advance.



#23Mayo Cola de motorizados para surtir gasolina en #Guanare.



Y qué será del fulano distanciamiento social? pic.twitter.com/vstaHR9r2d Miguel Villavicencio (@prensakike) May 23, 2020 “May 23th: motorcyclists line up for petrol in Guanare. Whatever happened to social distancing?” This video, filmed on Saturday, shows motorcyclists queuing to get petrol the next day.



Miguel Villavicencio is a journalist in Guanare, in Portuguesa state.