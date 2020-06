The third clear example of a news crew being deliberately targeted by law enforcement in the US I’ve seen.



Anybody else seen similar incidents? https://t.co/pzOWjQZru6 Nick Waters (@N_Waters89) May 30, 2020

Minnesota State Patrol just fired tear gas at reporters and photographers at point blank range. pic.twitter.com/r7X6J7LKo8 Molly Hennessy-Fiske (@mollyhf) May 31, 2020

In this video, which was posted on May 31 and has since garnered more than two million views, Los Angeles Times journalist Molly Hennefessy-Fiske explains how she and her colleagues were attacked by the Minnesota State Patrol: “We identified ourselves as press and they fired tear gas canisters at us at point blank range. I got hit in the leg.”



The moment our @7NewsAustralia team is attacked by police. Cameraman Tim Myers has covered war zones around the world. Today this is what confronted him and @AmeliaBrace outside the White House pic.twitter.com/KPY0NZIwsm Ashlee Mullany (@AshleeMullany) June 1, 2020

"We'll have a few bruises tomorrow"



7NEWS US Correspondent @AmeliaBrace confirms her and cameraman Tim Myers are OK after police violently moved them on in Washington D.C.



More on this story: https://t.co/oriGjoIz6B pic.twitter.com/gFrHcqhoZH Sunrise (@sunriseon7) June 1, 2020

LATEST DATA, MAY 26 - JUNE 6 12pm ET



*328+ total press freedom incidents*



54+ arrests

208 assaults (173 by police)

45 equipment/newsroom damage



Assault category breakdown:

73 physical attacks (47 by police)

49 tear gassings

25 pepper sprayings

83 rubber bullets/projectiles U.S. Press Freedom Tracker (@uspresstracker) June 6, 2020

A Minneapolis hier soir, à proximité d’un barrage, la police a tiré une balle en caoutchouc sur notre véhicule en marche côté conducteur, puis nous a arrêtés avec @AmandineAtalaya . Relâchés rapidement heureusement, plus de peur que de mal pic.twitter.com/hEZtkxyDDF Mathieu Derrien (@MatDerrien) May 31, 2020

Law enforcement have carried out numerous attacks on the press covering the demonstrations that have swept the United States after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25, including firing tear gas and rubber bullets at journalists and destroying their cameras.Between May 30 and June 7, journalist Nick Waters recorded at least 144 cases when journalists covering the protests were arrested or attacked by law enforcement. Many of the incidents occurred in Minneapolis, where the protests began, but others also occurred in other states.According to British daily newspaper The Guardian which analysed the attacks alongside Bellingcat, in 72 percent of these cases , the journalists were attacked when their credentials were visible or after they had identified themselves as members of the press.Some videos showed police deliberately targeting the press. On June 2, American TV channel ABC broadcast a video showing a police officer using his shield to hit a journalist and his camera at a protest in front of the White House in Washington, DC. The journalist was quickly identified as Tim Meyers, who works for the Australian TV channel 7newsAustralia. His colleague was also shoved by police.Australian Prime Minister Scott Morisson called on the Australian Embassy in Washington to investigate the incident On June 4, the website US Press Freedom Tracker , which tracks press freedom violations, reported that they had recorded more than 300 incidents since the start of protests, including more than 54 arrests, 208 assaults and 73 physical attacks, 47 of which were made by police.French journalist Matthieu Derrien, who works for TF1, posted photos on Twitter on May 31 showing the window of his car smashed by a rubber bullet fired by Minneapolis police. He and his colleague Amandine Atalaya were both briefly arrested.