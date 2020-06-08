The third clear example of a news crew being deliberately targeted by law enforcement in the US I’ve seen.



Anybody else seen similar incidents? https://t.co/pzOWjQZru6 Nick Waters (@N_Waters89) May 30, 2020

Minnesota State Patrol just fired tear gas at reporters and photographers at point blank range. pic.twitter.com/r7X6J7LKo8 Molly Hennessy-Fiske (@mollyhf) May 31, 2020

In this video, which was posted on May 31 and has since garnered more than two million views, Los Angeles Times journalist Molly Hennefessy-Fiske explains how she and her colleagues were attacked by the Minnesota State Patrol: “We identified ourselves as press and they fired tear gas canisters at us at point blank range. I got hit in the leg.”



The moment our @7NewsAustralia team is attacked by police. Cameraman Tim Myers has covered war zones around the world. Today this is what confronted him and @AmeliaBrace outside the White House pic.twitter.com/KPY0NZIwsm Ashlee Mullany (@AshleeMullany) June 1, 2020

"We'll have a few bruises tomorrow"



7NEWS US Correspondent @AmeliaBrace confirms her and cameraman Tim Myers are OK after police violently moved them on in Washington D.C.



More on this story: https://t.co/oriGjoIz6B pic.twitter.com/gFrHcqhoZH Sunrise (@sunriseon7) June 1, 2020

LATEST DATA, MAY 26 - JUNE 6 12pm ET



*328+ total press freedom incidents*



54+ arrests

208 assaults (173 by police)

45 equipment/newsroom damage



Assault category breakdown:

73 physical attacks (47 by police)

49 tear gassings

25 pepper sprayings

83 rubber bullets/projectiles U.S. Press Freedom Tracker (@uspresstracker) June 6, 2020

A Minneapolis hier soir, à proximité d’un barrage, la police a tiré une balle en caoutchouc sur notre véhicule en marche côté conducteur, puis nous a arrêtés avec @AmandineAtalaya . Relâchés rapidement heureusement, plus de peur que de mal pic.twitter.com/hEZtkxyDDF Mathieu Derrien (@MatDerrien) May 31, 2020