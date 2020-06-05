The arrest

Vous pensez que Trump va survivre? Parce que là c’est pas gagné quoi #anonymus #Anonymous pic.twitter.com/n92kiERsL9 Chiraz ???????????? (@chichi1__) June 1, 2020

The Simpsons did it again... From the 1990's????#Anonymous pic.twitter.com/FP6GMA7eaL Minal khan ✊???? (@model_hun) June 1, 2020



Protests



Aside from the fake screengrabs that supposedly predict Floyd’s arrest and murder, other images have also been circulating that claim to show the the writers of The Simpsons also predicted the ensuing protests and unrest.

The images that have been circulating of a torch-bearing mob and the darkened White House do come from The Simpsons, however. The first is from the 2007 movie while the second is from a mini episode from April 2017 marking the start to Donald Trump’s presidency