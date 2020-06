The arrest

Vous pensez que Trump va survivre? Parce que là c’est pas gagné quoi #anonymus #Anonymous pic.twitter.com/n92kiERsL9 Chiraz ???????????? (@chichi1__) June 1, 2020

The Simpsons did it again... From the 1990's????#Anonymous pic.twitter.com/FP6GMA7eaL Minal khan ✊???? (@model_hun) June 1, 2020



Aside from the fake screengrabs that supposedly predict Floyd’s arrest and murder, other images have also been circulating that claim to show the the writers of The Simpsons also predicted the ensuing protests and unrest.

The images that have been circulating of a torch-bearing mob and the darkened White House do come from The Simpsons, however. The first is from the 2007 movie while the second is from a mini episode from April 2017 marking the start to Donald Trump’s presidency

When there are similarities between things that have happened in the real world and various scenes from the 31 seasons of the American animated series The Simpsons, fans often interpret them as predictions. Recently, a series of fake screengrabs have gone viral, making it look as if the writers of The Simpsons predicted the Covid-19 pandemic, the death of basketball star Kobe Bryant and the meeting between President Donald Trump and Greta Thunberg.There are also fake screengrabs circulating online that make it look like the writers of The Simpsons predicted the murder of George Floyd, a black American who was killed by a police officer and his colleagues on May 25 as well as the protests that ensued.Posts shared hundreds of thousands of times, especially on Twitter , claimed that an episode of The Simpsons (some posts specified it was from the 90s) included a scene eerily similar to the arrest that ended in George Floyd's murder.Turns out, however, that two independent cartoonists made these images in reaction to these events, not before. A reverse image search (check out how to run one yourself by clicking here) pulls up the original tweets by these two artists sharing the images for the first time. The duo often produce Simpson spoofs, to make fun of celebrities, for example, or to encourage people to respect lockdown