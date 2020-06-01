“My landlady said that she’d kick me out if I couldn’t pay rent”

The restaurant had to close so I found myself without any kind of income. I couldn’t find more work, so I wasn’t able to pay my rent or my bills or to keep sending money back to my family in Venezuela. I sold some of my belongings but it wasn’t enough to cover my rent. My landlady told me that she was going to kick me out if I didn’t pay it in full. So I decided to leave. I spent four nights sleeping in the square in front of the town hall.

Venezuelans gather in the square in front of Cali’s city hall on April 8 to demand help in returning home.

Even if the situation is also really difficult in Venezuela, we can go to my sister’s house. We have family there. But it was a difficult decision to leave.

Eduardo Azuaje and his family say goodbye to their neighbour in Cali before leaving.



Neo Mendoza, who is also from Venezuela, went to Lima, Peru to work in early 2019. He said that the pandemic only served to speed up his departure because he had already wanted to return to Venezuela, both because he missed his daughters but also because he hadn’t managed to find stable employment in Peru.



I worked as a cook in a restaurant and when they announced that there would be a lockdown, I lost my job. I started washing the windscreens of cars when they stopped at stop signs just to make enough money to eat. In mid-April, I was evicted from my room because I was no longer able to afford rent.





The restaurant where Neo Mendoza was working before the pandemic.



Many Venezuelans living and working abroad, like our three Observers, have been unable to pay their rents and have either been evicted or threatened with eviction. In Colombia, the government

Many Venezuelans living and working abroad, like our three Observers, have been unable to pay their rents and have either been evicted or threatened with eviction. In Colombia, the government enacted a ban on evictions during lockdown in late March. In Peru, however, there is no such measure.

Lockdown left many Venezuelans without work, especially because a large number of them worked in the informal sector as street vendors for example.Yurkys Rosario came to Cali, Colombia from Venezuela in early 2019. Before the pandemic, she was working in the kitchen at a restaurant there.Eduardo Azuaje is a Venezuelan who also came to Cali in late 2019 after spending four years in Ecuador. Before the pandemic, he worked doing different jobs including painting and ceramics. When lockdown began, he lost a lot of work and was unable to pay rent. Just like Rosario, he decided to leave when his landlord threatened to kick him out.