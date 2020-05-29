The person who shared this post says that the scene took place in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. (Check out the post here . It was also archived by the FRANCE 24 Observers team. If you want to check it out, click here .)

This post claims that the video was filmed at the “University Hospital in Libreville". The post is available here and has been archived here by the FRANCE 24 Observers team.

A video showing a traditional bemba dance from Zambia

The Zambian Ministry of Health confirms that it was filmed in Zambia

We confirm that the video footage that is circulating on social media is from an occurrence that took place in Chinsali General Hospital in Muchinga Province of Zambia on Wednesday 13th May 2020.



Whilst medical ethics and respect for the privacy of the patients constrains us from divulging their identities and discussing the circumstances surrounding the video clip, we can however mention that male and female patients are kept separately in all our health facilities including Chinsali General Hospital.

The Zambian Minister of Health sent this statement to the FRANCE 24 Observers team.



