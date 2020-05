When we heard about the situation, we worked with the Consul general in Casablanca to identify those in need of assistance and to provide help. Since March 22, Moroccan authorities have taken responsibility for one group, while the Senegalese Consulate General in Casablanca has taken care of others.



The Senegalese government is taking care of their housing and food. They are each receiving a daily allowance of 1800 CFA francs Cfa (equivalent to less than 3 euros).



We’ve also given them the option of being repatriated by plane, which is what we did on March 21 for Senegalese citizens in Casablanca. Since May 12, we’ve also been bringing Senegalese citizens home from France.



But they declined the offer because they said they had their cars and their wares with them, so they wanted to travel home by road. That’s not possible for the time being because, to get to Senegal, you have to cross Mauritania, which is a sovereign country that decided to close its borders.



However, we are taking care of their needs until we manage to reach an agreement with the Mauritanian authorities.

A 19 million euro emergency fund to help the diaspora

On May 19, the FRANCE 24 Observers spoke with Moïse Sarr, who works at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as the Secretary of State in charge of Senegalese nationals abroad. He said he was aware of the situation and denied accusations that his office had been unresponsive.Mor Sall Drame confirmed that his group had refused the offer to be repatriated. On May 19, he told our team that, over the past two months, he has only received 300 dirhams (27 euros) from the Senegalese authorities. However, on May 23, Drame said that the Consulate had transferred him 784 dirhams (73 euros) : "The Consulate promised to send us 80 euros. We just received this money. But it wasn’t the sum promised.”The FRANCE 24 Observers team spoke to Massamba Sarr, the Senegalese Consul General in Casablanca. He said that “Senegalese citizens in Morocco who have signed up online, including those trapped at the border, will each receive 50,000 CFA francs (75 euros). Senegalese citizens who were coming from Europe and who were trapped in Morocco because their flights were cancelled will each get 350 euros in aide. We are currently conducting diplomatic negotiations with the Mauritanian authorities. As soon as our neighbors open up their borders, they will be able to go back to Senegal.”Senegal has released emergency funds of 12.5 billion CFA francs (more than 19 million euros) to help those in the diaspora impacted by the pandemic, including 500 million CFA francs (760,000 euros) for Senegalese nationals living in Morocco who signed up on a dedicated online platform . Around 13,000 people will receive this aid.Morocco is one of the main suppliers of goods to Senegal. According to French daily Le Monde, the two countries traded more than 86 million euros worth of goods in 2017.