Pandemic traps Senegalese truckers in the desert on the Morocco-Mauritania border

The global Covid-19 pandemic has stranded a group of Senegalese truck and van drivers in the Western Sahara desert for the past two months, leaving them unable to cross the border between Morocco and Mauritania and continue their journey home to Senegal.



The pandemic has spread to at least 230 countries. A majority of whom have taken the decision to shut their borders in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.



Morocco-- which, on May 25, had 7,495 cases of Covid-19, shut its border with Mauritania back on March 18, a week after Mauritania made the same decision. The decision, however, trapped dozens of drivers at the border, including many Senegalese traders who were transporting goods from Morocco to Senegal via the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott.





Our team received numerous videos showing these traders waving signs and denouncing the lack of support from the Senegalese government.



According to numbers released by the Senegalese consulate in Casablanca, around 105 people are currently stranded in Western Sahara, a disputed territory that is claimed by both Morocco and the Polisario Front, a separatist group. Thirty-two people are stuck in Bir Gandouz, while 62 are in Dakhla, which is 80 kilometres from the Mauritanian border.

“We don’t have any more money. Our merchandise went rotten under the sun”



We are really exhausted. The Senegalese government isn’t doing anything for us. I live in Senegal but, every month, I do a trip up to Morocco. I sell dried fish and I leave with lots of goods, including traditional soap, essential oils and djellabas (....).



I arrived in Casablanca on March 3 and stayed there for a few days, just enough time to sell my wares and buy other goods to bring back to Senegal. When I left Casablanca on March 15, the borders weren’t yet closed.



To get to Guerguerat, which is the Western Sahara border crossing that I was aiming for, you first have to go through the town of Dakhla, where the police give you an authorization to show at the border. We ended up losing three days in Dakhla, while we waited for the pass.



When we finally got to the border on March 19, they were already shut. A few Senegalese citizens were actually stuck in the No Man’s Land between Morocco and Mauritania. We held a protest so that the Senegalese authorities would intervene and escort our brothers back to Senegal.



But our group was stuck on the Moroccan side, so we didn’t get the opportunity for safe passage back to Senegal. Instead, we had to go back to Dakhla. We called the Senegalese Embassy and the Consulate for help but didn’t have any success.

"We slept in our vehicles"

The other traders and I stayed in a hostel at first but, after a week, we ran out of money. We started sleeping in our vehicles. It was a really difficult situation. That lasted two weeks. At that point, local officials in Dakhla got us hotel rooms and started providing us with food.



It wasn’t until then that the Senegalese Embassy sent a representative to take our names. They started providing housing to people who weren’t already being housed by the Moroccans. But they didn’t give the people they were housing any assistance in terms of food.





This van belongs to our Observer, Mor Sall Drame. Photo: Mor Sall Drame

There are more than 60 of us stuck here. The government abandoned us. We want to go home. We don’t have any money left. Our goods went rotten in the sun. Mor Sall Drame says he has become a sort of informal spokesperson for a group of about 16 Senegalese truck and van drivers trapped at the border. His says his group was luckier than most because they eventually got assistance from the Moroccan authorities.

“They are being supported by the Senegalese government”