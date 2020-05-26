This is the document that our Observer Emmanuel had to sign when he was taken to Pournara camp. Identifying details have been blurred out.

Breakfast is just a lump of dry bread, with no water or tea. We only get one bottle of water per day. And it’s very hot here – as much as 41 degrees Celsius. [Editor’s note: earlier this month, Cyprus experienced its hottest May on record]. In the afternoons it’s too hot to stay in our tents. There are no fans in our tents, nothing to cool ourselves.

The bread provided for breakfast. Photo sent by our Observer.



The one bottle of water provided per day. Photo sent by our Observer.



The only place with wifi is in the communal yard, so we have to stand under the hot sun to talk with our families. We try and stand under the trees for shade, but there isn’t enough shade for all of us. There are flies everywhere and snakes in the tents. Some of the others found a snake in a tent and killed it.



Residents of the camp found a snake in a tent and killed it, before bringing it to the asylum services of the camp as a symbol of how unsafe they feel in the tents. Photo sent by our Observer.





Crowds of people gathered outside the asylum services office in Pournara camp. The voiceover in the video says that they are unable to leave, that they don't know what to do, and that they're frightened to sleep in the tents.



Some people have been here longer than us: three or four months. Some of us have been carrying out peaceful protests, but the police come and use tear gas to make people disperse.



I want to know why the government is keeping us here. I’ve been in Cyprus for over a year. I have all my documents. Why are they keeping us here, under what law? We went to the asylum office to ask to leave, and the person there said that we agreed to it because we signed this piece of paper.