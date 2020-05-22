עיריית פתח תקווה :

מתחקיר המקרה שבוצע הבוקר עולה כי המורה פעלה מתוך שיקול דעת מוטעה אך במקביל לא מן הנמנע כי הדבר נעשה בתום לב https://t.co/AhWdkdlupW לירן כוג'הינוף (@lirankog) May 20, 2020

Photos of the girl who was told to change out of her dress and into just a T-shirt, shared by the journalist Liran Kog on Twitter.

קבוצה גדולה של בנות החטיבה המקבילה ברעננה בה נשלחו אתמול תלמידות להחליף בגדים, התארגנו הבוקר והגיעו במכנסים קצרים. בשילוב עם הרעש הציבורי, ההנהלה הבינה שלא תוכל לשלוח את כולן הביתה ושחררה אותן לכיתות להמשיך ללמוד. כך מגדלות דור צעיר של נשים שלא יתנו שימשטרו אותן ואת גופן. התרגשתי pic.twitter.com/S0HCBS6jGp לינור דויטש (@LinorDeutsch) May 19, 2020

In a school in Ra'anana, 19 May. Photo shared by Linor Deutsch.

עכשיו זו כבר מחאה מאורגנת מראש. תלמידות עירוני ה' במודיעין נשארו מחוץ לבית הספר אחרי שבאו במכנסיים קצרים הבנים כן נכנסו

"למה הוא נכנס יש לנו אותו מכנס" קראו התלמידות pic.twitter.com/I5Rlwtbsg4 לירן כוג'הינוף (@lirankog) May 20, 2020