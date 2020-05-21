Many images show the kitchen, which is shared by 18 people and poses an immense risk for disease transmission during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This image shows one of the group kitchens, which is shared by 18 residents in the centre. Some kitchens have become even more overcrowded as homeless people have moved in, as shown in the video above.

Covid-19 has already killed two people in a cramped centre for migrant workers run by the French semipublic company Adoma in a Paris suburb. Remaining residents reached out to the FRANCE 24 Observers to highlight their horrendous living conditions. They are desperately trying to isolate in their tiny rooms, which measure seven square meters, but are still forced to share kitchens and bathrooms with their neighbors.A group of residents and activists filmed a series of videos on May 10 to document the terrible living conditions at a centre for migrant workers in Les Ulis, located in the Essonne department near Paris.The centre is located about 30 kilometres to the south of Paris. Its 325 rooms house both migrant workers and asylum seekers.When the centre was built in 1973, it was supposed to include 163 rooms, each measuring 14 m². In the end, however, the rooms were cut in half. They now measure about 7 m² and are rented for about 300 euros per month.The centre is run by Adoma, a semi-public company. That means that it is partially owned by the French government and the Caisse des Dépôts, a public sector financial institution which is often called the “investment arm” of the French government.