“In Sion hospital..patients [are] sleeping next to dead bodies!!! This is the extreme… what kind of administration is this! Very very shameful!!,” tweeted politician Nitesh Rane.



"Patients sleeping along[side] dead bodies. Sion hospital. Pls do watch. Entire Pandemic is exposed,” this person tweeted alongside a shorter version of the same video.

This video was filmed in the KEM Hospital in Mumbai. The person who shared it in this post jokes that “coronavirus is scared of Mumbai hospitals.”

"Families refuse to pick up the bodies”

They ask us to bring the bodies directly to the crematoriums, which adds to the workload of our ambulance drivers. And we only have a limited number of ambulances and employees.



With the density of the population, the growing pandemic and the limited government spending on medical infrastructure over the past few years, a situation like this was bound to happen.



Right now, there is a lot of confusion over the equipment, the logistics and even the staff. Sometimes we have nurses and nurses' assistants, while, on other days, we don’t have anyone to help us.



At my hospital, interns have been working non-stop for the past two months without pay; imagine how distressing that must be for them. If they don’t give us basic material in the coming days, we might stop working and try to go back to our hometowns.

The hospital has to contact the crematorium and arrange for a van for the family and the carers. All of that takes time. Our hospital doesn’t just cater to people with Covid-19. We have to treat Covid-19 patients as well as all of the others.