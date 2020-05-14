A man who was spray-painted in the incident on 2 May. His face has been blurred for privacy reasons. All photos were taken by anonymous sources of the organisation No Name Kitchen.



A group of men who were spray-painted in the incident on 6 May. Their faces have been blurred for privacy.





The FRANCE 24 Observers spoke to Jack Sapoch, the coordinator of No Name Kitchen’s border violence reporting.

A cohort of NGOs monitoring border violence against migrants along the Balkan route have accused the Croatian police of spray-painting refugees with orange paint. In early May, the organisation No Name Kitchen published photos of men with painted orange crosses on their heads, saying that Croatian authorities had “[tagged] them like livestock”.No Name Kitchen is based out of Velika Kladusa, a town in Bosnia-Herzegovina on the border with Croatia, and Sid, a Serbian town also on the Croatian border. The NGO works with volunteers to provide aid to people moving along the Balkan migrant route towards central Europe.No Name Kitchen said in a Facebook post that on 6 May Croatian border police robbed a group of migrants of their money and their mobile phones and spray-painted them before sending them back to the area of Poljana in Bosnia-Herzegovina. The group said a similar incident occurred a few days before, on 2 May, when a group of men were sent back to Glinica, a town in Bosnia-Herzegovina just next to the border with Croatia.