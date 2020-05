A man who was spray-painted in the incident on 2 May. His face has been blurred for privacy reasons. All photos were taken by anonymous sources of the organisation No Name Kitchen.



A group of men who were spray-painted in the incident on 6 May. Their faces have been blurred for privacy.



The Croatian Ministry of the Interior published a response to the allegations on 13 May, after the British newspaper the Guardian published an article about the incident. It called the accusations “completely absurd” and accused the Guardian journalist of orchestrating a “pre-meditated attack against the Republic of Croatia”.



The FRANCE 24 Observers spoke to Jack Sapoch, the coordinator of No Name Kitchen’s border violence reporting.

A cohort of NGOs monitoring border violence against migrants along the Balkan route have accused the Croatian police of spray-painting refugees with orange paint. In early May, the organisation No Name Kitchen published photos of men with painted orange crosses on their heads, saying that Croatian authorities had “[tagged] them like livestock”.No Name Kitchen is based out of Velika Kladusa, a town in Bosnia-Herzegovina on the border with Croatia, and Sid, a Serbian town also on the Croatian border. The NGO works with volunteers to provide aid to people moving along the Balkan migrant route towards central Europe.No Name Kitchen said in a Facebook post that on 6 May Croatian border police robbed a group of migrants of their money and their mobile phones and spray-painted them before sending them back to the area of Poljana in Bosnia-Herzegovina. The group said a similar incident occurred a few days before, on 2 May, when a group of men were sent back to Glinica, a town in Bosnia-Herzegovina just next to the border with Croatia.