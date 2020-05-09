The Facebook page "B R O W N S", which has since been deleted, shared a fake quote attributed to Raoult. The FRANCE 24 Observers team investigated and found no record that the epidemiologist, who hails from Marseille, said any such thing.

At least five Facebook pages run by administrators in DR Congo

Publication sur la page Facebook "V E R I T E" datée du 25 avril.

Origine de la photo publiée en mars 2019 sur ce site malgache.



Publication sur la page Facebook "V E R I T E" datée du 23 avril.

Origine de la photo publiée sur ce site sénégalais et montrant une visite du professeur Raoult en aout 2019 à Dakar.



"Our page can get up to 5,000 new followers a day”

We make up stories to get followers, like, for example, for Macron’s visit to Madagascar. Our goal is to share news so that it actually happens. For example, we wrote an item about students getting a year off in the DRC. At the time we posted it we thought it was likely to happen. [Editor’s note: The post was later dismissed by the DRC's minister of education, according to this article by AFP Fact Check].



Our strategy is to share these posts in several different groups like RDC News 24h/24 [Editor’s note: Which has 504,000 members] or Radio Okapi [Editor’s note: the open discussion forum has 300,000 members]. We give our social media users new information, which they haven’t read elsewhere. That’s why our posts are shared so much. Thanks to that, one of our pages can get up to 5,000 new followers in a day. For example, in just one month, we’ve gathered more than 60,000 followers on "V É R I T É".

This is an example of a post on the personal Facebook page of one of the administrators of the page "Vérité". He seems to be arguing for a year off for Congolese students and questions whether Covid-19 is actually affecting the DRC, even though at least 36 people have died and 863 people have been infected, according to official statistics.

Not alone…

There are a lot of cyber criminals in Africa, especially in the DRC and that scares me. There aren’t laws that punish cyber criminals. So the best way to carry out this fight is to get to know them and then trick them. When a page gets a lot of followers, cyber criminals reach out to us and suggest that we join forces with them. We want to be spies.

This post is one of the very few correct news items shared on "V É R I T É". Congolese pastor Walesa did say that Covid-19 was over in mid-April, without any proof for that statement.