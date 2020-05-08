

We crossed the Harirud river in the Zulfiqar area around 10 pm on Thursday April 30. We were on barrels tied together with ropes. After we crossed the river and entered Iran, an Iranian patrol arrested us and took us to their post. The post was on a cliff overlooking the river. There were about 50 of us. They arrested all of us. There were old men among us, and children as young as 16, 14, and even 11. [Note: while members of the group believed at the time of the incident the youngest boy was 11, a spokesman at Herat hospital, where the boy’s body was taken, said he was in fact 13.]



They kept us overnight at the post.The next day [Friday May 1] they began to insult us. They made us strip naked. They kicked us and beat us with their rifle butts and a whip. They forced us to remove weeds in their garden. Around noon they loaded us onto minibuses, and drove us a few minutes from the post. They told us to cross the river or they would shoot us. They fired some warning shots to frighten us. We decided to cross the river because we thought they would kill us.



Many of us didn’t know how to swim. The border guards were laughing as we drowned. We tried to stick together, but it was impossible - the current was too powerful. There were about 20 of us who knew how to swim. That saved our lives. But the river took the others. We were able to find just eight bodies. I lost my money and my cellphone. We walked several kilometers to find help, and finally reached Herat.

This 51-second video circulating on social networks in Afghanistan since May 2 was apparently filmed by the same person as the two videos showing the bodies. The man, apparently a survivor of the May 1 drowning, points the camera toward a building on the Iranian side of the border and says: “This is the Iranian border post whose guards pushed us into the river. In 10 minutes, 15 of us died. We took six bodies out of the river. The others disappeared.”



Shah Mohammad (not his real name) is a survivor of the incident. He told the France 24 Observers he was going back to Iran to resume work on a construction project that had been halted after the coronavirus hit. He said he and more than 50 other men and boys crossed into Iran from the Zulfiqar valley in the Gulran district of Afghanistan’s Herat province.