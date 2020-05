This video circulating on social media in Afghanistan since May 2 shows four bodies - three men and a teenage boy - on the Afghan bank of the Harirud river, in Gulran district, Herat province. A survivor told the France 24 Observers the four were among dozens who drowned when Iranian border guards forced them into the river further upstream on May 1, 2020. A similar video shows the same four bodies with the faces exposed.

The group of migrants crossed from Afghanistan’s western Herat province into Iran’s Razavi Khorasan province late on April 30, traversing the Harirud river on makeshift rafts with the help of a human trafficker. But they were caught by Iranian border guards, who detained them at their post. The border post overlooks the Harirud river, 20 km southeast of the village of Jannatabad, Salehabad County, in Iran’s Razavi Khorasan province.Survivors say the Iranian border guards humiliated and beat them, then drove them in minibuses to the nearby river and forced them into the water. Afghan officials said May 7 said they had confirmed at least 17 deaths - 12 bodies found on the Afghan side of the river, and five downstream in Turkmenistan - with 28 people still missing.Iran’s Border Guard Command on May 3 denied that its troops had forced Afghan migrants into the river, saying “videos shared on social media that show bodies on the river bank are not from the Iran-Afghanistan border”. The Iranian foreign ministry said however it was ready to cooperate with the Afghan government.Hanif Atmar, Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister, said in a tweet May 5: “We will pursue this unforgivable crime with all our country’s diplomatic means until we achieve justice and righteousness.”The UN says more than 100,000 Afghans living in Iran fled the Covid-19 outbreak after it hit the Islamic Republic in February. The migrants in the May 1 incident were apparently among a wave of Afghans returning to work in Iran as the virus eased in recent weeks.