The waterways aren’t necessarily polluted, but all of the motor boats that crisscross the city in normal times make them murky. They stir up the sediment and create a lot of noise and movement. All of this scares off a lot of animals. It also prevents us from seeing those who do live there.



With lockdown, the boats are no longer circulating and the water is as calm and smooth as a sea of oil. The sediment is deposited on the bottom and the noise has vanished. In short, all of these different factors have come together to make the city a much more pleasant environment for animals.



According to #Venice's ???????? citizens, waters have cleared following the #COVID19 lock-down. But what can we see from #Sentinel2 ????️?????????



A notable difference in boat traffic between 8 February & 19 March, as well as seemingly less turbid/agitated waters. What do you think?#EUSpace pic.twitter.com/HnqmjOdDCN Copernicus EU (@CopernicusEU) March 24, 2020

This tweet by Copernicus EU, the European Union Earth Observation Programme, shows two satellite images of Venice. According to the tweet, there is a “notable difference in boat traffic between 8 February & 19 March, as well as seemingly less turbid/agitated waters”.



It’s the very first time in my life that I’ve seen ducks in the Venice canal, even though I was born here and have lived here for 40 years.



The most remarkable appearance was made by an octopus, which was in the water near the Piazzale Roma. Scientists were extremely surprised by its presence; while these animals do live in the Venetian Lagoon, they usually stay far away from town. We don’t really know why it decided to venture all the way into the city.



"New sighting of the octopus (Octopus vulgaris) at Piazzale Roma on April 24 at 5pm”, reads the caption of this second video of the octopus.

Venetians are really happy to see all of these animals; it’s one of the rare “positives” to lockdown. We really hope that these videos will raise general awareness about the environment and the fragility of Venice’s ecosystem.



We’d really like the boats to be outfitted with less pollutive motors and for them to actually respect speed limits. We are also trying to raise awareness amongst the population about the household and cosmetic products that they use. Here, wastewater is dumped directly into the canals and some of these products end up polluting the water. We are sure of one thing: when the tourists come back and things get back to normal, the animals will leave and the water will no longer be clear. That’s why it’s urgent to rethink how the town is managed and the type of tourism that we can have without destroying the natural environment



Is Venice moving towards "intelligent tourism"?

>> READ ON THE OBSERVERS: Venetians ramp up campaign to say ‘no' to big ships