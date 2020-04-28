In an attempt to control the spread of Covid-19, hundreds of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa have been under lockdown for more than three weeks in a camp in northern Niger where they are awaiting repatriation after being kicked out of Algeria. On 20 April, a small group of desperate people forced open the doors of one of the shops in the camp and stole goods. Our Observer, who witnessed the robbery, says that conditions in the camp under lockdown have become unbearable.



Hundreds of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa ended up in Niger after Algerian authorities forcibly removed them from the country. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has been working in Niger to help repatriate these migrants back to their home countries. Their mission has become much more difficult during the Covid-19 pandemic as many countries shut their borders. On 2 April, smugglers abandoned more than 250 migrants along the border between Niger and Libya.



Before they can be sent back to their home countries, the migrants must transit through one of the four centres located in the north of Niger, near the borders with Libya, Chad and Algeria. The IOM reports that there are nearly 640 migrants currently placed in the Arlit camp in the Agadez region, which is 240 kilometres south of the Algerian border.



Algeria also sent undocumented migrants working illegally in the country to the Nigerien border. Hundreds of migrants were first put in the Assamaka camp and then in the Arlit camp. Arlit is where, on 20 April, several migrants staged protests, calling for better living conditions. They also looted a shop run by the IOM.