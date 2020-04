Turns out, the video was filmed in Turkey, not France

Voir cette publication sur Instagram ⚓️ Une publication partagée par Bilge (@bilgeakguul) le 4 Déc. 2018 à 7 :45 PST

comparaison

The mooring cleat, the boat with a grey hull and the sea wall that you see in this photo also appear in the video.

Hundreds of thousands of people have watched a video showing dolphins swimming alongside a bunch of docked pleasure boats since it was posted on April 17. While most posts indicate that the video was filmed in the French region of Var, the port in question varies from post to post. Some say the dolphin was swimming near Saint-Laurent-du-Var, while others say it was definitely in Hyères. The mayor of Sanremo, a town in northwest Italy, actually thought that the dolphin had come to his port, before he realized that he was mistaken.We ran the video through a search using InVid (check out how to use this tool by clicking this link ) and pulled up older posts featuring the same video, including a bunch of posts by Turkish media on April 16 . These posts say that the video was filmed in Istanbul’s Ataköy Marina on the western bank of the Bosphorus Strait.We compared the video of the dolphins with photos of the marina that had been posted on social media. It was immediately clear that they showed the same location.