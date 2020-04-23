Ceballos filmed this video in El Concejo, which is in the Altavista neighborhood in Medellin’s commune 16 on 16 April.



The police came to put out the fire. At first, they were trying to hand out fines but there were just too many people gathered there. The police and locals started talking to one another and they had a conversation for a good 15 or 20 minutes. By the end of it, police promised that the neighbourhood would be a priority for food aid.



There have been regular pot and pan concerts taking place in the neighbourhood since lockdown began. People have protested in the past, too, but there’s never been such a big turnout.



People are going out into the streets because they are hungry. A lot of them haven’t been able to work for a month or more. Around 60 to 70% of people in this neighbourhood work in the informal sector -- this includes street vendors, sex workers and cobblers to name a few.



I’d say that only about 50% of residents are respecting the lockdown. Others are going out to earn a bit of money because, otherwise, they wouldn’t be able to survive.

There’s a megaphone right by where people lit the fire on 16 April. It broadcasts messages from the city authorities every hour, telling people to make sure that they are eating correctly, washing their hands and wearing masks.



So I think what people wanted to express by using that location was, "We want help and not advice!” If people are starving and they have a bit of money, then they are obviously going to go and buy rice, bananas or tomatoes and not masks.



This megaphone is used to broadcast messages from the city on how to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in El Concejo, located in the Altavista neighborhood in Medellin’s commune 16. (Ceballos filmed this video)



The day after the protests, city workers came and handed out chicken to people in the neighbourhood, but the portions were really small. Still, it was the first time in the past month that anyone here had received anything from the authorities. I think that if people don’t get more aid, then they will just keep protesting and the protests will grow.



All around the neighbourhood, you’ll see pieces of red cloth hanging up in people’s windows. That means they don’t have anything to eat. We started to see them appear about two weeks after the lockdown went into effect. In some neighbourhoods in Medellin, they are hanging in almost every window [Editor’s note: These pieces of red cloth, which people hang from their windows or doors during protests, are becoming more and more widespread across the country.]