Videos with the hashtag #FilmYourHospital have been published on social media over the past few weeks. The videos show empty and echoing corridors and wards in hospitals across the United States and elsewhere in the world. They think that empty rooms in hospitals are proof that the Covid-19 pandemic is either exaggerated or invented.
But the people filming these videos haven't seen the intense activity inside an emergency care unit, nor the people dying from the virus.
The videos not only spread a lie across social networks, but are putting others in danger by encouraging people to come out of lockdown and so potentially catch what can be a fatal illness.
To date, there have been over 2.5 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 worldwide, and over 175,000 deaths. In the United States over 37,000 people have died from the novel coronavirus. The country accounts for a quarter of all deaths worldwide.
Watch our video report below: