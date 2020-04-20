1. A group beats up a black man with an iron bar

This Twitter user says that “China’s #COVID19 ‘blame game’ is putting the lives of Africans living in #China [at] serious risk.” He uses several derogatory hashtags alongside his post.

2. A street fight between a group of black men and a group of Asian men

En #Chine, plus précisément à Guangzhou, des chinois tabassent des noirs africains les accusant d'être les responsables d'un présumé retour du coronavirus (sic!). pic.twitter.com/LOI9yFo38p Ousmane Boh Kaba (@BohOusmane) April 12, 2020

This tweet by @BohOusmane reads (as translated from French): 'In #China, specifically in Guangzhou, Chinese people beat up black Africans who they blame for allegedly bringing back coronavirus.'

Screen capture/Google Street View

3. A shopkeeper who looks Asian gets punched in the face