Lots of Chinese people come to Africa to film this kind of video and then sell them on Taobao [China’s version of Amazon]. These people are exploiting our culture. The person who made this video is exploiting African children by putting them on YouTube and Chinese social media. The children don’t understand what they are saying. This kind of video destroys trust between China and Africa. It’s scandalous.

Publication posted on Weibo on 18 February.

A #Chinese man let those #African kids shout those characters on black board in Chinese: "I am a black monster! My IQ is low! Yeah!".

Poor kids don't understand what is that means.



"These poor children don’t understand what they're saying!” tweeted this person on 13 February.

“It’s been so long since we last saw each other! I’m coming back!” reads the caption on this video.

10 euros a pop

In this video, the children wish “Luli” a happy birthday. They also wish her happiness, good health and to be “beautiful forever”.



This video, which was posted on Facebook on March 27, shows children advertising the company Morning Li Team. The company's phone number is on the blackboard.

Videos already sparked a wave of controversy in 2017

A website whose name roughly translates as "Personalised signs in African videos” is entirely dedicated to the sale of these videos.



In April 2020, the FRANCE 24 Observers team counted several dozen accounts selling these videos on Chinese social media like Huoshan and Weibo and even on Facebook and YouTube. If you search the keywords “African children with signs China” in Chinese on Google or on social media, you’ll find hundreds of similar videos for sale.



There are no official figures on the number of vendors or how much money they make from the sale of these videos.