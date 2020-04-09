A video showing African children chanting racist slogans in Chinese sparked a wave of anger on social media when it was posted in mid-February. The FRANCE 24 Observers team investigated this video as well as the wider Chinese market for videos of African children.
On 16 February, the Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya posted a video that one of his followers had sent him. The first few seconds of the video show a group of 18 children wearing red outfits decorated with what appear to be white dragons. In the middle of the group, there is a blackboard with a phrase written in Chinese that children start chanting, repeating after the person who is filming the video: “I’m a black monster. I have a very low IQ!” Then, they all start dancing.
The video of the African children starts three seconds into the video by Wode Maya.
"They are exploiting our culture"
Wode Maya, whose real name is Berthold Ackon, spent several years in China studying aeronautical engineering. He first saw the racist video on 10 February and decided to speak out about it on his YouTube channel. In his own video, he says that African governments should take action to stop this kind of exploitative practice. His video has garnered more than 100,000 views.
Lots of Chinese people come to Africa to film this kind of video and then sell them on Taobao [China’s version of Amazon]. These people are exploiting our culture. The person who made this video is exploiting African children by putting them on YouTube and Chinese social media. The children don’t understand what they are saying. This kind of video destroys trust between China and Africa. It’s scandalous.
