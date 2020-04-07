This video circulating on social media in Iran shows a riot at a prison in Tabriz on March 26. A voice is heard saying: “In this video you can see security forces on the roof of Tabriz prison and inmates in the yard. We can hear gunshots as well.”

Riots erupt in at least 10 Iranian prisons

In this video we can hear gunshots: “They are shooting at them in the yard, it’s blank I think. Inmates riot in the prison of Aligoudarz. Poor guys are afraid of corona” filmed on March 20.

Iranian state media reported coronavirus-related riots in at least 10 prisons across Iran between March 19 and March 31

In this CCTV video published on March 23 on Telegram, inmates are seen running after escaping from a prison in Saqqez.

These photos posted on an Iranian activist website on April 3 shows the photos of 8 inmates said to have died during coronavirus-related prison violence. Among them: Mohammad Tamouli, 25, said to have died at Sepidar prison in Ahvaz, and Danial Zeynolabedini, 19, at Mahabad prison.

No water, no soap and overcrowded cells

This video posted on March 31 shows smoke rising from Sheiban prison in Ahvaz. Our Observer, a former prisoner, said inmates set their blankets on fire as a protest against sanitary conditions.

I was in touch with friends at Sepidar prison until they cut communications at midnight on March 31. At least three people were suspected of having coronavirus in Sepidar, and prisoners in Sheiban said at least one inmate there had died of the virus.



The first advice anyone gives about the coronavirus is to wash your hands. But it’s not possible to do that in the prisons in Ahvaz. The hygiene situation in both prisons is horrible, because of lack of infrastructure and a general lack of water in Khuzestan Province. Prisoners sometimes go for days without water.

In this video, posted on Telegram on March 27, the narrator says, “Hello, this is Ghezel Hesar prison [a prison in Tehran]. So far two or three people have died of the coronavirus here. They’re doing nothing about it! They don’t care! They’ve kept us in the yard since this morning. All countries are giving furloughs to their prisoners except for this damn country.”

The authorities at Sepidar cut soap rations last year, saying they didn’t have the funds. We had to buy our soap from the prison store. And lots of people don’t have the money. And right now it’s Nowruz, the Persian New Year, so the prison stores are closed. Even people who have money cannot buy soap.

This video, posted on Telegram on March 30, has a caption saying: “Right now at Sepidar prison [in Ahvaz] all the inmates ran away. They fired tear gas.”

The other advice people give most for avoiding COVID-19 is social distancing. But that’s not possible either because both the prisons in Ahvaz are overcrowded. They were built for 2,000 inmates, but there are about 4,000 people at Sepidar and 5,000 in Sheiban. There are sometimes 20 people in a single cell. Many people have to sleep on the floor.



In Sepidar prison, there is one quarantine room, and it’s generally used for punishment not medical quarantine. Last year one inmate came back from the quarantine room with tuberculosis.

“Some of the bodies were burned beyond recognition”

People in both prisons asked for furloughs, which is what they were promised by the government. Only a dozen prisoners or so got furloughs though. Prison management denied many of the prisoners’ requests, either saying they had committed “dangerous” crimes, or, for most of them, because they couldn’t provide the bail. If some prisoners can’t afford to buy soap, how can they provide 4 or 10 billion tomans [250,000–625,000 €] for bail?



So people decide to protest. They burned anything they could find, like blankets, and took control of some guards' posts. But they could not get farther than that. They were caught between fires on one side and prison guards with guns on the other.



I spoke to families who went to identify bodies from the two prisons at a morgue in the city. They counted 38 body bags, 18 of them marked as coming from Sepidar prison, 20 from Sheiban. They said some of the bodies were burned beyond recognition.

قتل فیض الله(قاسم) مختاری در زندان سپیدار اهواز

در جریان شورش زندانیان در روز دوشنبه ۱۱ فروردین در زندان سپیدار اهواز، فیض الله (قاسم) مختاری بر اثر شلیک مستقیم مأمورین جان خویش را از دست داد

وی۳۲ ساله و مجرد بود

این زندانی ۱۰ سال از عمر خویش را در زندان گذرانده بود#HumanRights pic.twitter.com/1WYgLCkVg2 مانيتورينگ حقوق بشر ایران (@Iran_HRM) April 5, 2020

This video posted on Twitter on April 5 has a caption saying it shows the funeral of a prisoner named Qasem Mokhtary who died in Sheiban prison in Ahvaz.

We are worried about the safety of our friends in these prisons. The families haven’t had any news since the prisons were cut off on March 31. No phone calls, no visits, no information. They don’t know if their loved ones died or escaped. When families gathered outside the prison to try to find out what was going on, they got tear gas and beatings instead of answers.

This video posted on Telegram March 31 shows inmates’ families gathering outside Sepidar prison in Ahvaz while a riot takes place inside.

This video, also posted on Twitter March 31, shows families near Sheiban, another prison in Ahvaz.