We decided to protest in an attempt to demand that our rights be upheld and our dignity be respected. In my block, which is reserved for prisoners awaiting extradition, we just made noise by banging on the doors. So we didn’t do much. But in other parts of the prison, they protested by burning clothes and mattresses. I heard that two people tried to escape but were caught in the end.



The prison hasn’t enacted any heath and hygiene measures, not even the most basic ones. We don’t have any real medical support. The guards don’t have gloves or masks even though they come in and out of the prison. Neither do the people who deliver us food. The prison administration doesn’t provide us with anything; it’s every man for himself. In my cell, we managed to get some masks and gloves smuggled in but not everyone has that chance. And I wasn’t able to get any hand sanitizer.



If the virus gets in the prison, we’re done for. There are six of us crowded into cells meant for two. We live in extremely close proximity to each other. There are a lot of older people here. Some have even shown symptoms of the virus, but nothing is being done to have them examined.

A cell in La Picota prison. This photo was taken by our Observer.

La Picota prison. This photo was taken by our Observer.

I don’t understand how the debate could centre on the fact that we have phones. Becoming a tattoo artist saved me. It’s my work here. I want to make something positive out of this experience, which is why I share photos of my tattoos and life in prison. I’d like to do something with my tattoos when I get out.