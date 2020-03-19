Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh announced on March 13 a series of restrictive measures to try and curb the spread of coronavirus. All mosques were shut down and group prayers suspended. Cafés and restaurants must shut their doors at 4pm every day. The only flights allowed are those repatriating Tunisians trapped abroad. Even so, our Observers say that many people aren’t respecting social distancing and self isolation advice.

On March 18, Tunisia reported 29 cases of coronavirus.

Though Tunisia’s mosques have closed their doors, daily calls to prayer are still ringing out over the city from the mosques’ loudspeakers. After hundreds of Tunisians took to social media to ask mosques to broadcast recitations of the Koran, many imams have started sharing safety advice and special prayers alongside their traditional calls.

In this video (see below), you can hear the imam of the mosque in the Ibn Khaldoun neighborhood in Tunis say: "Oh God, we pray for you to ward off this epidemic across the world.”

Other imams have been reciting the Dhikr, which are rhythmic repetitions of God’s name and his virtues.



Twitter user @AsSulaymi explains in this tweet (translated from French) how large numbers of Tunisians called on mosques to broadcast recitations of the Koran after they were shut in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

En direct de Masjid El 'Atiq à Tataouine.

Many frightened Tunisians headed to supermarkets to stock up and photos shared on social media show supermarkets jam packed with frantic shoppers. Other photos online show empty supermarket aisles.

Faced with this panic, some supermarkets tried to limit customer’s access.