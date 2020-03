I came to Turkey alone after I finished high school. My dream is to reach Europe, ideally France or Germany. When I got to Pazarkule, I didn’t have anything, not even a tent, so I slept on the ground. I protected myself as best as I could with a plastic tarp but I was so cold at night that I couldn’t sleep. Add to that all the babies who wouldn’t stop crying. It was exhausting.



At that time, Turkish soldiers were handing out food twice a day but it wasn’t much. A pack of biscuits and a bottle of water per person and there was never enough for everyone.

"Greek police arrested and strip-searched an Afghan family”

I tried to cross the river by boat on two separate occasions. But when we got to the other side, we saw about 30 police officers waiting for us. I was in a group with babies so we decided to turn back. I was also thinking about the stories my friends had told me about being arrested after having made the crossing.



I was especially thinking about one Afghan family that I know. They sold everything they owned in Istanbul. They were arrested and strip-searched by Greek police. They told me that the police took the €7,000 that they had in cash as well as the men’s clothes and their cellphones. The police eventually sent them back to Turkey, gave them back €300 and told them not to come back. They also returned to Istanbul, but they have nothing left and had to sleep in the street.

In this video, two Iranian migrants named Reza and Muhamad explain to our team in English and Persian what it’s like to live in the makeshift camp in Pazarkule. At the beginning, they hold up tear gas canisters used by Greek border guards to push back those trying to cross.

Greek security forces force the refugees who crossed the border to return naked into Turkish territory

A "image war” between Athens and Ankara

These screengrabs were taken from a video showing people carrying three injured men. The two images on the right show the same man.

A Turkish journalist took these photos in Pazarkule and posted them on Instagram.

Originally from Afghanistan, Muhittin is 21 years old. He spent three days in Pazarkule trying to cross the border before giving up and returning to Istanbul where he works as a waiter in a shisha bar.Greek authorities announced on March 5 that they had prevented 35,000 people from entering the territory in just five days. Reports by major media outlets covering the border as well as videos filmed by the migrants themselves show Greek border guards using large amounts of tear gas to push back migrants trying to get through border fences.All of the migrants who spoke to our team said that they had experienced or witnessed violence carried out by Greek border guards. The violence is what made Muhittin decide to give up and return to Istanbul.Their stories were corroborated by several journalists who reported from Pazarkule. Belal Khaled, a journalist with Turkish television channel TRT, took photos of several migrants who had been sent back to Turkey wearing just their underwear. Some of them had marks across their backs where they had been hit.Other photos and videos filmed by migrants that showed similar injuries also circulated on social media.French news agency France Agence Presse ( AFP ) reported that muddy shoes and cellphones had accumulated next to the entrance of the police station in Tychero, which is located 10 kilometres from Ispala (80 kilometres to the south of Pazarkule). On the other side of the border, there were migrants walking barefoot who said that Greek police had taken their shoes. AFP journalists also witnessed Greek soldiers who were wearing masks take migrants away in military vehicles or in vans without licence plates.Greece and Turkey have been carrying out a fierce “image war” about what is happening at the border, with both sides accusing the other of carrying out abuses and sharing false information.Turkey has accused Greek border guards of killing migrants, including one who was shot during clashes at the border. Greece denies this and has called it “fake news”.On the other hand, Greek authorities have accused Turkish forces of setting off smoke bombs and tear gas on the Greek side of the border and giving the migrants wire cutters to cut the fences erected to keep them out.Several migrants told our team that they had seen people with gunshot wounds, though they weren’t sure how they had sustained these injuries. They also showed us videos showing the injured people, though we were not able to establish the nature of their injuries.We haven’t seen any photos of bullets or plastic pellets that would help confirm these claims.However, the use of tear gas has been widely documented. Investigative site Bellingcat reported that one of the kinds of munitions found at the site can be lethal if fired into a crowd at close range.Journalists with Bellingcat examined the type of tear gas canister on the picture above, which shows expended munitions near the areas where migrants are trying to enter Greece. Markings on these projectiles indicate they are long range tear-gas rounds made by Defence Technology – Federal Laboratories . These powerful, pointed projectiles can be potentially lethal to anyone hit directly. Amnesty International identified similar munitions resulting in the deaths of scores of protesters in Iraq.