Our team put together this compilation of videos filmed by migrants living near the Pazarkule border post. Most of these videos were posted on TikTok.

Some of the migrants trapped at the border crossing in Pazarkule have been posting on social media about their attempts to cross the River Meriç, which separates Greece and Turkey. Their videos show young men and families with children living in rough conditions in nearby fields. Several migrants who tried to cross the border at this location told our journalists that many people were sleeping under little more than plastic tarps and keeping warm by small campfires.