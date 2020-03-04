The Syrian community in Turkey has been the target of several violent attacks following the deaths of 33 Turkish soldiers in an air raid carried out by Russian planes in northern Syria on February 27. The 3.5 million Syrian refugees who live in Turkey are being confronted with a rising wave of racism, fed by politicians and social media.

"Yesterday, we lost 33 martyrs and they didn’t offer us their condolences,” tweeted one Turkish social media user. He is espousing a sentiment shared by a large number of Turks who see Syrians as “ungrateful” for the refuge they’ve found in Turkey since the start of the Syrian civil war back in 2011.

Maziden söylemler

✅Suriyeliler kardeşimiz

✅Onlar masum

✅Onlara gitsin diyenler hakkında işlem yapılır ha

✅15 Temmuz’u Suriyelilerin duasıyla başardık

❌Dün bunlar İçin 33 şehit verdik dönüp başınız sağolsun bile demediler

Şimdi Avrupa’ya koşuyorlar



pic.twitter.com/nOYWKMMH2T İbrahim S COŞKUN ???????? (@ibrahimcoskun) February 29, 2020

"Now they are running towards Europe,” he added, referencing the announcement made on February 28 by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he would open Turkey’s borders with Greece and Bulgaria because Turkey could no longer deal with the large number of migrants on its soil. On March 2, Erdogan called on Europe to “carry its share of the burden” of opening its doors to migrants and refugees. While an estimated 3.5 million Syrian refugees live in Turkey, there are only around a million in all of Europe.

More than 10,000 migrants converged on the border between Greece and Turkey over the weekend of February 29 after Turkey’s announcement that people would no longer be prevented from leaving. In the meantime, Greek authorities ramped up security on their borders to maximum levels.

Violence targeting Syrians breaks out in several Turkish towns

In this tense climate, violence aimed at both the Syrian community and migrants more broadly broke out in several towns across Turkey.

On February 29, one of the Turkish soldiers killed in Idlib was buried in the town of Kahramanmaras, which is located in southeastern Turkey. Afterwards, a mob formed and attacked Syrian-owned businesses.

Suriyeli sığınmacılara ait olduğu iddia edilen iş yerleri Kahramanmaraş'ta şehit cenazesinin ardından saldırıya uğradı.#sehitlermizvar #neguluyorsunerdogan pic.twitter.com/RmwqzsW5Is Celal Şengör (@celalsengor1) February 29, 2020

This video shows several men kicking the iron shutters of several closed Syrian-owned businesses on Atatürk Boulevard, which runs through the town centre. You can also see a cordon made up of Turkish police officers trying to protect these businesses. The mob jeers and boos, though it isn’t clear if this abuse is aimed at the Syrian shopkeepers or the policemen protecting them. Eventually, police were able to disperse the crowd and reestablish calm in the area, according to local media outlets.

Afraid that the same thing might happen to them, Syrian shopkeepers in Sanliurfa, which is located 200 kilometres to the east of Kahramanmaras, decided to shut their shops on February 28, according to local newspaper Urfa Birlik.

In the northern town of Samsun, which sits on the banks of the Black Sea, a group of Turkish teenagers beat up two migrant teens on March 1. According to one local news site, the two victims were Iraqi. Turkish news site T24 reported that the incident happened in the Zafer neighbourhood.

In this video of the attack, you can hear the teenagers here shouting out insults in Turkish.

Zafer mayor Nursen Açar told T24 about the incident in an interview:

“It was a fight between 15- and 16-year-olds. They were shouting ‘Our soldiers are dying because of you!’ as they chased the refugees. No one was seriously hurt.”

Similar violence against Syrians and other refugees occurred in June 2019 in the Ikitelli neighbourhood in Istanbul after a rumour started circulating that a refugee had assaulted a Turkish child. For the time being, however, the current wave of violence has not reached those heights.



