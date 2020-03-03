In New Delhi, Sikh religious groups have been coming to the aid of victims of the sectarian violence that sprung up between Hindus and Muslims on February 23, killing at least 40 people and injuring hundreds.



Some majority-Muslim areas in the northeast of the Indian capital were targeted by Hindu nationalists between February 23 and 25. Residents were lynched and their homes and mosques were set on fire. The violence stemmed from a citizenship bill that came into law in December 2019. It has been criticised for being discriminatory towards Muslims and has triggered huge protests across the country.



Many residents decided to flee their homes to escape the violence.





Dispatches from Shiv Vihar that has become a ghostly town of sorts. Lane after lane has emptied out. Houses torched. Residents (Muslims) have run away with nothing but just clothes on their back. #DelhiRiot2020 pic.twitter.com/f47nfOrRFl Anubha Bhonsle (@anubhabhonsle) March 1, 2020

Faced with the lack of a response from the authorities, the Sikh community in the country came together to help victims of rioting.



Since February 25, gurdwaras – Sikh places of worship – in India were declared open to people of all faiths seeking to flee the violence.



Gurudwaras are open for those in need if anyone faces any issue please DM. Aflatoon Wazir (Gobhi Parantha) (@sanamwazir) February 25, 2020

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) organised food handouts in areas affected by the riots, as well as outside hospitals, where victims' families and loved ones were waiting.



