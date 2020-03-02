Even if these RSS-affiliated assailants don’t wear a uniform, you can tell who they are by the chants and Hindu prayers that they often shout out during clashes with Muslims during riots.



Watch this horrific video, Delhi.



Sanghis are throwing stones, spreading violence.



One Sanghi is shouting Jai Sri Ram on camera and saying "Hamare saath police bhi hai" (police is also with us).#DelhiRiots#DelhiBurning #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/fgYzxrrM5Q Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ آصِف (@imMAK02) February 25, 2020

The slogan “Jai Shri Ram”, a Hindu prayer, means “Glory to Lord Rama”. It is a used as a symbol of allegiance to the Indian nationalist movement, whether it’s the RSS or one of the many other groups that share the same sentiments.



Some of the group's supporters film their actions and show off their 'exploits' [on social media]. They think it'll improve their standing in their community. In one video, a young man brags that his group just burned down a service station in the Vasanth Pura part of Delhi on February 25. He says things like “Maaro!” [which means “hit them”) and “Jai Shri Ram”. He also says, “The police are with us!” as if to highlight their ability to carry out acts of violence with total impunity.



There was another video that was particularly shocking. It was filmed in northaeast Delhi on Feburary 25 and shows police officers and civilians mocking injured Muslims who are lying on the ground. Those watching hit the Muslims with sticks and tell them to sing the national anthem. The victims comply and begin to sing while still lying on the ground. Police officers look on without intervening. The aggressors seem to think that Muslims aren't Indian, that they aren't loyal to India and will only sing the anthem under torture.





Des hommes se font torturer par un groupe de miliciens qui leur demandent de réciter l'hymne national indien. Vidéo du 25 février à Delhi. © Instagram. Screengrab from a video filmed on February 25, 2020 in Delhi, in which assailants torture a group of Muslims, making them sing the Indian national anthem. (The France 24 Observers chose not to publish the video itself because of its violence.)





An incident in Delhi's Mustafabad neighbourhood also shows these groups’ ability to carry out violence with impunity. On the evening of February 25, a group of armed men wearing ski masks burned down a market. The aggressors also shouted "Jai Shri Ram", a cry used during other violent incidents carried out by RSS in the past . The incident took place in front of police officers who said they were unable to intervene, according to the journalist who posted the video, below.



Another video show uniformed police officers destroying surveillance cameras near Khureji Khas, one of the neighbourhoods in eastern Delhi where protests took place.



WATCH : Dalli Police destroying CCTV Cameras near Khureji Khas Protest site.



I am sure this can’t be Police, these are Goons Vandalising Property



⁦@ArvindKejriwal⁩ Ji, Naya Camera Order kardijiye!#GenocideInDelhi #DelhiRiots2020 #DelhiBurns #DelhiGenocide #DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/26ezWfHgJz CAA / NRC Protest Info. (@NrcProtest) February 26, 2020



On Thursday, February 27, Delhi police asked members of the public to submit video and eyewitness evidence of the violence. The next day, the Commissioner of the Delhi police was ousted and replaced.

Kemran Shahid, a Muslim from the state of Karnataka in southern India, is currently studying engineering in Bangalore. He is in daily contact with Muslim friends in Delhi, helping them identify potential aggressors and share information about which neighbourhoods to avoid.