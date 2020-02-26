People across Nigeria have expressed shock and outrage at a video showing five young men dragging a manatee down the street. The upsetting footage shows the aquatic mammal struggling desperately and flapping its fins as the young men pull it down the dusty street by a rope tied around its tail.
Nigerian daily newspaper “The Guardian” reported that the video was filmed in Burutu, a town in Delta state in southern Nigeria. The incident probably took place on February 21 because that is when it was first posted on social media. The video has been viewed more than 100,000 times on Twitter alone.
The NGO Blue Planet Society, which describes itself as a volunteer pressure group campaigning to end the overexploitation of the world’s ocean, took to Twitter to denounce the video. “Horrific video of threatened West African manatee dragged down a street in Delta State, Nigeria yesterday,” Blue Planet Society tweeted. “We have informed @sharon_ikeazor, Nigerian Minister of State for Environment, who has said she will issue a statement and take action.”
Manatees are large aquatic mammals that you can find in shallow coastal waters and tropical parts of the Atlantic Ocean. They are mainly herbivorous. They are found in the Caribbean Sea, the Gulf of Mexico and the Amazon basin, but also off the coast of West Africa. There are thought to be about 10,000 manatees in West Africa, but their population is declining rapidly, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
Manatees have been listed as a protected species since 1975 by the Convention on the International Trade of Endangered Species (CITES). They were moved to CITES' Appendix I in 2013, a classification that they face extinction. Even though there is a ban on hunting manatees in Nigeria, many people continue to hunt and kill them, especially as manatee meat, oil and organs are all prized ingredients in traditional medicine.
In a tweet, Sharon Ikeazor, the Nigerian Minister of State for Environment, “strongly condemned this act” and demanded that an investigation be launched into the matter.
“My attention has been drawn to a very distressing & distasteful video of a captured manatee in the Niger Delta Region being dragged on bare ground to a cruel fate by some ill informed/uninformed youth,” Ikeazor tweeted. “I strongly condemn this act.”
In another tweet, she promised that her ministry would intensify its efforts to protect animals, especially those in coastal regions.
Article by Hermann Boko.
Article by Hermann Boko.