The first video shows the moment when Emmanuel Chedjou first managed to free his mouth and start screaming for help and protesting his deportation. The footage was filmed by his girlfriend, who was also being deported and was seated nearby. The video stops when a flight attendant wearing a Turkish Airlines uniform holds up a hand to prevent her from filming.

Un noir emballé et étouffé dans le papier film comme une colis!

Une violation grave de droits l'homme.

Cette scène inhumaine se passe à bord d'un avion de @TurkishAirlines.@Claudy_Siar @AUC_MoussaFaki @France24_fr @JTAtv5monde @RFIAfrique ???????????? pic.twitter.com/AImtrnEI8X Abel Augustin Amundala ???? (@abelamundala) February 17, 2020

The second video, also filmed by Chedjou’s girlfriend, shows three men helping him remove the plastic film around his torso.

These two videos were posted on Facebook on January 28. The videos reached a wider audience when one of the other passengers on the flight shared the videos with Cameroonian social media influencer David Eboutou. The footage shows three men helping Chedjou free himself from most of the plastic wrap. They then start trying to remove the handcuffs and tape that he has around his ankles.



Four separate videos of this disturbing incident have been circulating online since they were posted in mid-February and have sparked a national outcry in Cameroon. The France 24 Observers team was able to track down Chedjou, who denounced the violent and humiliating treatment he experienced at the hands of the Turkish authorities and Turkish Airlines staff.Our team identified a series of four videos showing the incident, which occurred on board flight number TK667 between Istanbul and Yaoundé, the Cameroonian capital, on the night of January 27, 2020.The videos show the extent to which Chedjou was restrained. They show plastic ties around his wrists and metal cuffs around his ankles. He is seen wrapped in several layers of plastic film, which are sealed with thick pieces of tape.One of the three men in the video is holding a roll of tape in his hand. Another strange detail is that there is a surgical mask hanging from Chedjou’s ear, which he was likely wearing to cover the fact that his mouth had been taped shut.