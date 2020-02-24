Rosewood is the forest product that is most widely sold illegally in the world. There’s a larger illegal market for rosewood than ivory, rhino horn or pangolin. This precious wood is used to make luxury furniture and the demand for it has risen in China with the growth of the middle class. In the past, China sourced this wood in southeast Asia. But with the high demand in China, rosewood has practically disappeared from that part of the world. As a result, those countries have increased legal protections for rosewood and China has had to seek out other markets in West Africa.

In 2015, Interpol seized the equivalent of $216 million in kosso wood (€230 million or 15 billion CFA francs) illegally harvested in nine countries in West Africa including Benin, Ivory Coast and Mali.



Licencing illegal exportation?



China imported more than 155,000 cubic metres of kosso wood from Mali between 2017 and 2019, for a total value of $125 million (€114 million, or 75 billion CFA francs), according to numbers published by Forest Trends. It is a lucrative business for GIB, formerly a government-owned enterprise, that has the only exploitation permit granted by the National Directorate of Waters and Forests.



Our team examined permits granted to the company by the directorate in January 2017 and January 2019. The 2017 permit grants the company the right to export 87 cubic metres of “sawn” kosso wood for a Chinese partner. The 2019 licence authorises the exportation of 513 cubic metres of "processed wood" for another Chinese company.



Our team spoke to a former high-ranking official within the Directorate of Water and Forests, who said these licences should never have been granted:







To ensure that these standards are upheld, wood that is bound for export must have a certificate of origin from the forestry service. The reference numbers for this certificate should be listed on any exportation permit to ensure that the wood can be traced. But these permits don’t have a reference number for a certificate of origin. That's not strictly speaking legal. These permits are illegal. First of all, they use vague, undefined terms. “Sawn wood” and “processed wood” are not the same thing as “transformed wood,” which is the only commodity that can be exported legally. This language is just a way to exploit a loophole and make it seem as if the wood being exported has been processed here in Mali.Under CITES , wood sold on the international market must be legally sourced. That means that there must be a forest land use allocation system with defined quotas. There must also be environmental impact reports.To ensure that these standards are upheld, wood that is bound for export must have a certificate of origin from the forestry service. The reference numbers for this certificate should be listed on any exportation permit to ensure that the wood can be traced. But these permits don’t have a reference number for a certificate of origin. That's not strictly speaking legal.

In 2014, Mali announced an interministerial decree banning the exportation of all raw wood, including kosso wood. The decree has not prevented exports, however. According to the database on the CITES website, more than 52,000 cubic metres of kosso wood was exported from Mali to China in 2017. In 2018, Mali adopted another decree allowing the exportation of wood that had been "transformed" from its raw state.Naomi Basik Treanor, an expert in governance with the American NGO Forest Trends, told our team that there has been a real rise in demand for rosewood in China.