Drivers fill up their cars with petrol and then drive away without paying... While petrol station attendents run after them, flinging stones at their vehicles. This has become a common sight in Iran, after the government implemented a hike in the price of petrol. On social media, Iranians are sharing videos of thefts caught on CCTV cameras around the country.



In November 2019, authorities in Iran increased the price of petrol by 200 per cent, triggering huge protests, which were violently put down by the government. More than 1,500 people died during those protests.



Since the new regulations, filling up a 40-litre petrol tank can cost as much as 120,000 tomans [around 9 euros], making it an unaffordable luxury in a country where most people earn the minimum wage or less, which is 1,500,000 tomans [around 100 euros].



A month after the sudden spike in prices, videos began circulating online showing the consequences of the government’s decision: drivers filling up their tanks and then trying to get away.







Video taken in Qom, a town 140km to the south of Tehran.







Video taken in Chouchtar, in south-west Iran.

But workers at petrol stations aren’t having it. The videos also capture them running after the cars and throwing rocks at the vehicles; an act of revenge that could be expensive for the thieves. Repairing a broken car window could cost between 220,000 to 450,000 tomans [between 15 and 31 euros].

Video taken in Andimechk in south-west Iran.