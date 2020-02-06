There is only one thing that matters to Hong Kong people right now: long queue for face masks outside of Cheung Chau’s Watson’s this morning. Source: my dad. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/HcxbMM3UWA Vivienne Chow (@VivienneChow) January 30, 2020





Bonjour made the announcement only an hour ago. Lines formed within half an hour and all 400 quotas have been given out at this shop. First 20 now entering the shop. Despite the tight supply and tension, worth noting the orderly manner of #hongkong people. pic.twitter.com/bCN9TCAeJb Rachel Cheung (@rachel_cheung1) January 31, 2020



[Long queues at outlets across Hong Kong selling masks, as panic buying continues amid Wuhan coronavirus outbreak]



Hong Kong is now under the severe hit of Coronavirus, and unfortunately, our earloop masks here now face tremendous supply shortage. pic.twitter.com/uTpEcGDA5q Joshua Wong 黃之鋒 ???? (@joshuawongcf) January 30, 2020

A queue made up of 10,000 people

This Facebook Live streamed on the evening of February 4, 2020 shows large numbers of people waiting in line for the shop to open the next day.

This image shows the queue the next day. The photo was taken about 120 metres from the place where masks were being sold.

A frd of mine saw masks selling at this price: HKD1380, HKD 1780.



Do you understand why people have to line up for a box of masks selling at HKD80? Do you know the government is just lying about the price of masks is reasonable? pic.twitter.com/zgAwqvshaR Wazowski???? (@imshinbei) February 5, 2020

This image posted on Twitter shows boxes of 30 masks and 50 masks sold for 1,380 and 1,780 Hong Kong dollars respectively (equivalent to 160 and 208 euros). Boxes of 50 masks normally retail for around 50 Hong Kong dollars according to media reports.

Anyone in #hongkong who is in urgent need of masks? Pls DM me. I have some spare shipped over from relatives in JP. Will ask them to get more and I am shipping some back from UK. STAY SAFE!#HONGKONG #coronavirus #WuhanCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/n5jr2e3zmb Taro (@taro_taylor) January 30, 2020