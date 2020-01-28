In this story posted on Instagram, French student Amélie Chapalain films the empty streets of Wuhan as she rides along on the back of a scooter. She notes that the trash is still being collected.

.

"We’re keeping fit - even under quarantine!" Chapalain says in this Instagram story that shows her doing exercises with friends. She wears a mask, even when she is just hanging out with friends.







Almost all the shops in Wuhan are closed. Photo by our Observer Amélie Chapalain.



Chapalain has been studying international relations at the University of Wuhan for the past four years. Earlier this month, Chinese authorities quarantined Wuhan and three other cities after 80 people died and at least 2,700 fell ill with the new coronavirus. Chapalain has been posting on Instagram about what it is like to live in a quarantined city.French Health Minister Agnès Buzyn announced on Sunday that any French citizens living in Wuhan who wanted to be repatriated back to France would be able to do so later this week. When they arrive in France, they will need to stay in a quarantine facility for 14 days-- the estimated incubation period for the virus.