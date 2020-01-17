This video, filmed January 12, 2020, on Tehran’s Azadi Street, shows a man in a black civilian suit holding a shotgun as a police officer in green uniform stands by. The man in plainclothes runs out of frame, heading east. The camera then pans left to show four other police officers and another man in plainclothes.

In this video, filmed January 12 on Tehran’s Azadi Street, two women are seen apparently wounded in the leg as passers-by help them.

In this video, also filmed January 12 on Tehran’s Azadi Street, a third woman lies on the ground, also apparently wounded in the leg, in front of Tehran’s 9th district municipality building.

The video of the man with the shotgun (left) includes shots of white barriers in front of a construction site and people standing in front of a pharmacy. In the video of two injured women (right) a pedestrian bridge is visible in the distance.

Two screengrabs from a video showing an injured woman (centre) contain visual details - a bench and a streetlamp - that allow us to identify the location as Tehran’s Azadi Street (seen in the background image taken from Google Street View).

Another screengrab from the video of the injured woman (left) shows a grille in front of the 9th District municipality building (with black columns) and a branch of the Shahr Bank next door (with red awning).



Protesters wounded on pedestrian bridge

This video was filmed at the intersection between Azadi Street and Habibollahi Street 800 metres east of where the three women were shot. Shots can be heard, as well as the sound of projectiles hitting the bridge. A witness told France 24 two people were wounded.

The video (screenshot on left) was filmed on Tehran’s Azadi Street Jan. 12. The bridge’s red awning can be seen on Google Maps, as well as the division between the lanes.

The same video, with a sign visible for the Habibollahi Metro station.

The pedestrian bridge is situated 800 metres east from the location where three women were injured.



Teargas projectiles fired

This video, also filmed an Azadi Street on January 12, shows teargas projectiles being fired at a crowd of protesters. At 1’08, a canister passes close to the camera operator’s head.

The teargas video starts recording in front of a Resalat Bank branch and ends near a pedestrian bridge at the corner of Azadi Street and Jeyhoon Street.

Amateur videos documented the firing of shotguns and teargas canisters along a 1600-metre stretch of Tehran’s Azadi Street on the night of Jan. 12.

The France 24 Observers have verified five amateur videos that were filmed on Tehran’s Azadi Street on January 12. The videos were circulating via Telegram, the messaging app popular in Iran.One video shows a group of five police officers in green uniforms with two men in plainclothes, one of them holding a shotgun. Distinctive features in the video show that it was filmed on Azadi Street, at the corner of Ostad Moein Street. The man in plainclothes is seen running east with the shotgun.Two other videos were filmed 70 metres further east on Azadi Street. One shows two women wounded in the leg, with blood on the ground; the other shows a third woman, also wounded in the leg.Another video shows protesters gathered on a pedestrian bridge. Shots are heard, and metallic pings as projectiles hit the metal of the bridge. An eyewitness told France 24 he saw two of his friends get shot on the bridge, one in the head and one in the leg. He said they were taken to hospital for surgery.