The footage isn’t very clear because you see people coming and going. But that shot wasn’t fired by a lethal weapon. It’s the sound of a tear gas canister that was launched by a Cougar [a type of grenade launcher]. Our men have been unequivocal about that.



As for the photos showing the cartridge cases that were found nearby, well, we are in an area where a lot of weapons circulate. In the days leading up to the protests, several people were arrested for possession of war weapons.



So even if weapons or ammunition from war weapons were found on site, it doesn’t mean that they belong to the police, to soldiers or to gendarmes.

If you use a Cougar to launch a tear gas cannister, it doesn’t fire horizontally. But that is clearly what is happening in the video. The smoke from the weapon is at face-level, which is what happens when a gun is at shoulder level. Assault rifles are what sit on people’s shoulders.

Ratoma, a site of recurring violence

The FRANCE 24 Observers team spoke to Albert Damatang Camara, the Minister of Public Safety. He told our team that he had also seen the video but said the shots didn’t come from a lethal weapon.The ballistics expert says he isn’t convinced by the Minister’s argument that the sound was made by an exploding tear gas cannister.We also watched a second video that has been circulating on social media. It shows security forces firing their weapons while being filmed without their knowledge.The ballistics expert says that an assault rifle fired the shots you can hear in this video. You can see a curved cartridge clip on the weapon that’s typical of an AKM or AK-47. The strap used to carry the weapon is also typical of an assault rifle.Camara did tell our team that another video filmed in the Cosa neighbourhood did show officers firing live ammunition, but he wouldn’t tell us which one.“An internal investigation is being carried out to identify the person responsible and punish him,” he said.Videos posted on social media show police officers destroying property, beating people up and even setting fire to part of Ratoma’s local market.Faced with the “poor behaviour of certain officers” that “undermines the noble efforts of the National Police”, Ansoumane Camara, the Director General of the National Police, announced in a circular note on Wednesday that a special investigation commission would be established to identify those responsible for these crimes.