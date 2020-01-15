In this photo, a man tries to hide inside the case for his double bass – and wonders if it's more comfortable than a crate.

In this one, a woman pushes herself into a cardboard box that was used to deliver a chair.

Détournement dans lequel excellent les Japonais.

Autocollants pour gros bagages au départ du Japon

"Ghosn n'est pas dedans" pic.twitter.com/eRK240aSZj Karyn NISHIMURA ???? (@karyn_nishi) January 12, 2020

The tweet reads: ‘The Japanese are excellent at this. Stickers for large baggage leaving Japan. "Ghosn is not inside"’