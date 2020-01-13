At least 1.25 billion animals – even more if you include microscopic species – have died in the wildfires that have raged across Australia since September, destroying over 30,000 square miles of forest and bush. Volunteers all over the world have mobilised to help wildlife sanctuaries deal with the crisis, arming themselves with sewing machines and knitting needles.



The Facebook group Animal Rescue Craft Guild, which has more than 190,000 members, asked volunteers to make little cloth pouches for baby marsupials, including koalas, kangaroos, opossums and wombats, who can’t shelter in their mother’s pouches. They also asked for people to make mittens to help heal koalas’ burned paws.

My daughter has been involved in the Animal Rescue Craft Guild on Facebook. We’ve just received these pictures of ‘bat wraps’ being used to help Australian wildlife. The count would approve. @violetfenn #AustralianBushfireDisaster pic.twitter.com/bWq0x628dP Geoff Llewellyn (@mykindleandtea) January 10, 2020