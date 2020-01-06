While huge funeral processions for Qassem Soleimani get underway in Iran, fake news about his killing has been spreading online. Soleimani, leader of Iran’s elite military unit the Quds Force, was killed by a United States-ordered air raid in Baghdad, Iraq, on January 3. Over the weekend, there were some misattributed videos and photos about the attack. Here are two of them, and we'll keep adding to this article as we see more appear.

The missile hitting Iran

This video was shared on Twitter, and retweeted more than 400 times, with the account who posted it claiming that it was a ‘leaked’ video of a missile hitting Iran. In the video, filmed on a mobile phone out of the window of someone’s home, one can see bright spots in the sky and hear bangs, before a huge explosion as the missile hits earth. The person holding the camera cries out and steps away from the window.





The Twitter account who posted the video, @BonillaaxxMusic, tweeted again saying that ‘projectiles’ had hit a military base in Al Balad and also Baghdad’s city centre on January 5.

However, the fact-checking site HoaxEye found the same video posted on YouTube in November 2018. The YouTube video was posted by the account NEWSDZTECH.

Digging a little deeper and plugging the YouTube URL into Amnesty International’s DataViewer tool shows the video appearing several times in YouTube under different titles. They all say that the video shows rockets raining down over Ashkelon, a city in southern Israel near Gaza, on November 12, 2018. If you type in ‘ashkelon rocket 2018’ you find news articles about the rocket strikes over the city on that date, and many have embedded this video.

Pro-Trump graffiti

Yonat Friling, a producer for the right-wing American television channel Fox News, tweeted on January 3 a photo that allegedly showed graffiti scrawled on a wall in Tehran. She said that the message in Persian read, ‘Thank you Trump’.





The message is praising US President Donald Trump (it’s saying something like ‘good job, Trump’, or ‘well done Trump’) – but it is not related to Friday’s air strike. Images of the graffiti have been posted online before in a video, as far back as 2018, by an account under the name of @HeshmatAlavi – so it certainly didn’t appear after Trump ordered Friday’s assassination.

Friling has since apologised for sharing the photo and deleted her original tweet.



