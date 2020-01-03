Numerous videos that claim to show members of China’s Uighur Muslim minority being mistreated, arrested and tortured have been circulating on social media over the past few weeks. Although there is proof that the Chinese government is persecuting the Uighurs, quite a few of these videos are downright false or have been taken out of context. Uighur activists say the circulation of these fake images has provided fresh ammunition for Chinese nationalists, who claim that the persecution of Uighurs is just one big hoax.

Warning: Some readers may find the following images shocking.

In mid-December, a German Instagram account shared a video showing three men being whipped viciously as they lie on the ground. They are wearing hardly any clothes. The post implies that the men are Uighur. "Hundreds of thousands of Uighurs are being tortured and killed in internment camps," it reads. Before it was deleted, the video garnered more than 200,000 views.

Screengrab of a video posted by @das_erwachen on Instagram on December 10. The publication has since been deleted.

However, it turns out that this video was actually filmed in Indonesia in 2017. It’s hard to know exactly what was happening, but several Indonesian media outlets reported at the time that the footage shows the beating of three teenagers who were suspected of theft.



That’s just one example – social media is full of other videos and photos that have also been taken out of context, like a photo that was widely circulated on Twitter by people who believe it shows a Uighur woman being tortured.



Please raise voice for Uyghur Muslims.China Is brutally Killings Muslims ???? #China_is_terrorist pic.twitter.com/9nm7QFIzWt ALI (@AliJaafarreal) December 21, 2019

People on Twitter thought this video showed a Uighur woman being tortured. It turns out that she was taking part in a protest in Chicago to denounce the torture of members of Falun Gong by the Chinese government.

However, it you put this photo through a reverse image search on Tineye (check here to see how), then it will pull up several articles in Chinese and English that include this photo as illustration. It turns out that this image was taken in 2004 during a series of protests against the torturing of members of Falun Gong by the Chinese government. Falun Gong is a spiritual movement whose members have been persecuted by the Chinese government since 1999.



At the protests, some of the activists acted out scenes of torture. The woman in the photo is just acting.

These photos also show activists acting out scenes of torture to protest against the Chinese government's policies.

Videos taken out of context



Some of the videos that have been circulating aren’t downright false but they are misleading because they’ve been taken out of context. That’s the case for the tweet posted below.



The person who shared the video claimed that it shows a reunion between a man who was just released from a Chinese internment camp and his family. The man is moving very slowly and seems to be frightened by any quick movements.





Cet homme vient de se faire libérer d’un camp de concentration en Chine. Il arrive même plus à marcher, il arrive pas à reconnaître sa propre famille et tout mouvement minime autour de lui l’effraie. pic.twitter.com/apaGu4saUd YOUBI ???? (@ayoub_grb) December 20, 2019

Translation (from French) of tweet by Twitter user @ayoub_grb: This man was just liberated from a concentration camp in China. He can barely walk. He doesn’t recognise his own family and he is frightened by any movement.

However, that's not actually the truth behind this video, though. The man in the video, Zharqynbek Otan, was detained for eight months in an internment camp in China back in 2016. However, a lot happened between that time and the moment when the video was filmed.

After his time in the camp, Otan spent a year under house arrest before he was finally liberated in October 2018. It’s still unclear why Otan was arrested in the first place. He’s a Chinese national and practising Muslim who was living in Kazakhstan and was arrested when he came back to China to renew his passport.



After his release, he went back to Kazhakstan. However, in January 2019, Otan disappeared for 24 hours. His wife posted frantically on social media, asking for any information about his whereabouts.





Zharqynbek Otanâ’s wife posted a call for any information about her husband on January 23, after she realized that he had gone missing.

Eventually, he did turn up and this video was filmed when he was reunited with his family. He told his friends and family that he doesn’t remember what happened to him.





-> cet homme a vraiment été incarcéré pendant 8 mois dans un camp en #Chine en 2016 : il s'appelle Zharqynbek Otan (photo ci-dessous) et a été libéré en octobre 2018, donc pas récemment (à dérouler ⬇️) https://t.co/9sN2vDlIUH pic.twitter.com/JF3oWJByCx Info ou Intox ???? - France 24 (@InfoIntoxF24) December 21, 2019

Translation (from French) of a tweet by the France 24 Observers team: This post, which has been shared more than 13,000 times on social media, deserves some clarification. This man really was incarcerated for eight months in a camp in #China in 2016. His name is Zharqynbek Otan (photo below), but he was released in October 2018, not recently.

Another example is this photo that was shared many times on Facebook and Twitter. Most of the posts assume the child is Uighur.





Eid Mubarak, please do not forget about the Uyghurs/other Central Asians living in China who are banned from taking part in Eid and Ramadan, they even fear sending the message “Eid Mubarak” to their loved ones ???? #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/j9uEBOg1z1 Central Asian Beauty (@CentralAsianB) June 5, 2019



This photo wasn’t taken in China, although it does involve the Uighur community. It turns out that it was actually taken in Turkey in 2018, during a rally in support of the Uighur community. If you run a reverse image search, you’ll pull up articles from 2018 about the protest that are illustrated with this photo. They credit it to the AFP.