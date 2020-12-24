From Wuhan to Bogota to Tehran, amateur images show global impact of Covid-19

From left to right: a grave dug for Covid-19 victims in Iran, a body bag at a hospital in India, Fangbin, shopkeeper who shared videos of the outbreak in Wuhan.

In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic affected the daily life of people around the world. With varying lockdown restrictions and sanitary measures put into place worldwide, amateur images shared online have illustrated the impacts of the virus. Thanks to our Observers our team was able to reveal the events and phenomena that have taken place around the world, even in hard-to-reach, isolated areas.

All over the world, Covid-19 has taken citizens and authorities by surprise. To document this outbreak, many citizens decided to film what they saw in order to shine a light on injustices or worrying sanitary conditions.

It all began in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Over the first few weeks of the crisis, our team was able to build a network of Observers there.

Fangbin sounds the alarm on worsening conditions in Wuhan

Fangbin, a shopkeeper and resident of Wuhan, braved government censorship to share images of his city's overcrowded hospitals.

Fangbin, a shopkeeper in Wuhan, became a whistleblower when he began documenting the Covid-19 pandemic in his town. © Fangbin/YouTube

At a time when very little information on the reality of the health situation in Wuhan was reaching the outside world, Fangbin told us:

I honestly didn’t know anything was seriously wrong until the town was put under quarantine. I went to the hospital and it was packed with people. That’s when I realised that Wuhan was the centre of the epidemic and that the hospitals were at the heart of that centre. These hospitals are where the national television channels like Hubei and the local Wuhan channels should be going to interview people. But no one was going there. So I thought – if they don’t want to go there, then I’ll go and film what is happening.

After publishing his videos, Fangbin was arrested and taken to the police station on February 1; he was released the next day.

French student quarantined in Wuhan shares her experience

Other inhabitants of Wuhan, such as the French student Amélie Chapalain, wanted to document the daily life of the first people to be quarantined.

Amélie Chapalain, a French student stuck in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which has been placed under quarantine because of a coronavirus outbreak, posts regular updates on her Instagram account. © Instagram

She shared images of empty streets and shopping centres, as well as supermarkets flooded with shoppers stocking up for the quarantine. At the time, she was hesitant to be repatriated to France, thinking that “it is totally possible that, two weeks from now, everything will be back to normal". She finally returned to France in February, quarantining with other French people returning from Wuhan.

In Guangzhou, online rumours blame African immigrants for a new wave of infections

As the city of Guangzhou emerged from its lockdown at the end of March, rumours began to spread about a new wave of contamination. Some people online pointed the finger at the city's African community and the situation escalated: African nationals were kicked out of hotels, barred from returning to their homes or even evicted.

Africans living in Guangzhou, China, were evicted or thrown out of hotels after rumours circulated on Chinese social media that a second wave of COVID-19 infections that had originated in the African community. © DR

In Iran, authorities accused of downplaying the number of deaths

At first, the Iranian government denied the circulation of the virus in their country, with supporters citing “rumours” from opposition parties related to an upcoming parliamentary election.

By March, the official number of deaths had reached 354, with 9,000 infected. However, numerous testimonies and amateur videos documented a much more dire situation.

Families in Iraq recover bodies of loved ones buried in makeshift graves

When the impact of the pandemic led to overcrowded morgues in Iraq in mid-March, authorities designated special burial grounds for victims of the virus. This soon inspired fear from local residents who worried that the virus could be contracted from these bodies.

By September, families were able to exhume their loved ones in order to bury them in family plots or cemeteries closer to their homes. Some, however, were shocked to find the deceased either missing or not buried in accordance to Islamic customs.

In India, patients treated next to dead bodies as hospital conditions worsen

As the toll of the virus worsened, India, like many other countries, saw their hospitals overrun with patients. In May, two videos began to circulate on social media which showed patients with Covid-19 being treated in close proximity to deceased victims of the virus. According to a doctor at one of these hospitals, families of Covid-19 victims refused to pick up the bodies of deceased relatives, for fear of catching the virus. This further increased the strain on hospital doctors, nurses, and ambulance drivers.

Social media users across India were horrified by videos showing patients being treated in beds right next to the bodies of Covid-19 victims in several Mumbai hospitals. © DR

In Colombian prisons, poor sanitary conditions spark riots

In Colombia, the month of March was marked by a wave of prison riots, as prisoners feared the spread of the virus in overcrowded conditions where social distancing and barrier gestures were impossible.

An inmate from La Picota, a prison in Bogota, testified and sent several videos to our editorial staff. He recounted that gloves and masks had to be “smuggled in” and that some inmates went so far as to burn mattresses and clothing or organise escape attempts.

Migrants in Niger protest conditions of quarantine camp

Sub-Saharan African migrants who were kicked out of Algeria in April awaited repatriation at a quarantine camp in northern Niger. Place under a lockdown for more than three weeks, a group of desperate migrants protested and broke down the door of a shop, stealing goods. One of our Observers, a migrant in the camp, described the conditions as “unbearable", saying that many were still wearing the dirty clothes they had arrived in, and that no officials had come to see them.

Lockdown orders have had a devastating effect on migrants from sub-Saharan Africa who were kicked out of Algeria and have been living in camps in the border town of Arlit, Niger. © DR

Migrant workers in France highlight horrendous living conditions

Migrant workers living in a centre in the suburbs of Paris sounded the alarm on unsatisfactory living conditions, sharing photos and videos of dirty crowded spaces with us. The migrants and asylum seekers reported desperately trying to isolate, despite living in spaces of only 7 m². The residents also had to share common spaces such as kitchens and bathrooms with their neighbours. “When Covid-19 hit, I realised it would be impossible to practise lockdown in the centre,” one of our Observers, who decided to leave the centre, told us, before two residents died from Covid-19.

These photos and videos were captured by residents of a French centre for migrants run by Adoma in April and May 2020. © DR

Struck by both pandemic and economic crisis, Venezuelans reluctantly return home

The lockdown measures to combat the pandemic adopted by many countries in South America in March had serious economic consequences. Many migrant workers, particularly Venezuelans, lost their jobs and were forced to return to their home country, also in the midst of a serious economic crisis.

Our team was able to meet with three of them to understand why so many Venezuelans – more than 40,000 by authorities’ estimates – decided to make the long journey home.

The image on the left shows Neo Mendoza on the road in Peru. The image on the right shows Eduardo Azuaje’s group on the road in Colombia. © Observateurs

