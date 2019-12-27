In our latest show, we look back at three stories about migration that we feel are worth highlighting again.In November, Mamadou Baillo Bah, a former Guinean migrant, told us about his film 'The Immigrant', which warns young people about the dangers of clandestine immigration.In May, we saw a video of an extreme-right civilian militia in the United States 'hunting' migrants at the Mexican border.And in October, we spoke to Sandy Boutros, a yoga instructor in Lebanon, who helps Syrian refugees and migrant workers to process trauma or deal with difficulty in their lives through practising yoga.