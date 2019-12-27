Observers
In 2019, the FRANCE 24 Observers team heard stories from people all around the world. As every year, migration was an important topic.
In our latest show, we look back at three stories about migration that we feel are worth highlighting again.
In November, Mamadou Baillo Bah, a former Guinean migrant, told us about his film 'The Immigrant', which warns young people about the dangers of clandestine immigration.
In May, we saw a video of an extreme-right civilian militia in the United States 'hunting' migrants at the Mexican border.
And in October, we spoke to Sandy Boutros, a yoga instructor in Lebanon, who helps Syrian refugees and migrant workers to process trauma or deal with difficulty in their lives through practising yoga.