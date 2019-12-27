Adham Hassanieh, a member of the "Li haqqi" ("For my rights") movement, which has helped to lead the protests, says that it is now impossible to get anywhere near parliament.

We haven’t been able to protest on the Place de l’Etoile since the start of the movement but, these days, it’s completely cut off. There is barbed wire and metal barricades and the number of security guards posted at each entrance has been increased. Now, protesters can’t get closer than 100 metres to parliament.

On December 14 and 15, riot police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at any protesters who tried to get close to the Parliament. Videos also showed police using their truncheons on demonstrators.

The protests had been taking place ahead of parliamentary consultations where a new head of government was to be named following the October resignation of Saad Hariri. The consultations were originally slated to begin on December 16 and were finally moved to Thursday, December 26 for security reasons.



Little-known politician, 60-year-old academic Hassan Diab, was ultimately named prime minister. Diab had the support of Hezbollah and President Michel Aoun’s party, the Free Patriotic Movement.

I think that the implementation of these extreme methods goes way beyond just wanting to make sure that the nomination of the new prime minister went smoothly. The metal barricades were bolted into concrete pillars, which shows that these unprecedented measures are being installed to last. The government has finally realized how determined people are. The protests are becoming larger and more intense and the protesters are going farther in terms of confrontation. The authorities are hoping that this kind of hardline strategy will counter all that.