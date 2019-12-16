Videos posted online show police officers forcing two young protesters into unmarked cars while demonstrations were taking place in Bogota on December 10. The videos have caused quite a scandal in Colombia, where police practice has come under fire over the past three weeks.

An unprecedented protest movement swept across Colombia on November 21 with people taking to the streets to condemn the policies of the current government. Since then, there have been protests held every day in cities across the country. Human rights organizations have denounced the frequent police crackdowns on these protests.

A new wave of anger at the police started on the evening of December 10, when three videos were posted online. The videos, filmed near the Universidad Nacional de Bogota, showed clashes between police and protesters.

"Help! The police have taken me!"

The first two videos were filmed by a couple that were just driving through the area; they were not part of the protests.

The video below shows officers from the Mobile Anti-Disturbance Squadron (ESMAD), a special police unit, pushing a girl into an unmarked car and then starting the engine. (Click here to see the exact location where this happened.)

The couple starts to follow them.

"We don’t know where they are taking her,” whispers the woman.

The couple pulls up to the side of the car and the girl yells out the window, “Help! The police have taken me!”

“Don’t worry, I’ll stay right behind you,” says the man.

The second video shows the girl waving her hand while still in the back of the car, which then comes to a halt in the middle of the road. (Check out the exact location where this occurred here.) She gets out of the car and then climbs in with the couple. She’s crying.

“I have to go back,” she says while crying. “I was with my boyfriend. They arrested him.”





There is some overlap between these two videos. The last 57 seconds of the first video and the first 57 seconds of the second video show the same sequence of events.

The couple who filmed these videos told a local radio station that they decided to follow the car when they saw that its windows were tinted as they feared that something might happen to the girl.

Police also force a young man into an unmarked car

A third video filmed on the same day was also posted online. (Check out the exact location where this took place by clicking here.) Our team found a longer, better-quality version of this video, which clearly shows police pushing a young man into an unmarked car.

“ESMAD officers just forced a young man into a car. I can’t see the licence plate,” says the man who filmed the video.



Then, the police start the car.